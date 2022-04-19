Officers with the Jefferson Police Department were recently called after someone saw an abandoned vehicle with several bullet holes on it.
A woman said a vehicle pulled into a River Walk Ln. location and two men got out oft he car, walked around the vehicle and left on foot.
The vehicle had several bullet holes on it, including what looked like an exit hole in the windshield.
Officers made contact with a family member of the vehicle owner, who said the man had contacted her and asked for a ride after someone shot up his car.
Officers planned to turn the incident over to an investigator.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other recent incidents reported to the JPD included:
- speeding; no insurance; and failure to have license on person on Damon Gause Bypass where a woman was cited during a traffic stop.
- speeding and driving while license is suspended on Damon Gause Bypass where a man was arrested during a traffic stop. A young girl was also riding in the vehicle and her car seat wasn't secure at the bottom.
- suspicious person on Athens St. where officers gave a man a ride to the Athens-Clarke County line after he approached someone's home and said he needed the police.
- theft by taking on Hwy. 129 North where a woman said her vehicle and belongings were stolen.
- information on Peachtree Rd. where a woman wanted her ex-boyfriend to leave a residence.
- theft by taking on Hwy. 129 where a woman said her purse was taken.
- wreck with injury on Hwy. 129 Northbound where one person was taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville for arm, shoulder and side pain after a two-vehicle wreck.
- possession of marijuana less than an ounce on Hwy. 129 North where a man was cited during a traffic stop after turning over marijuana to officers.
