Three people in Commerce recently reported thefts from their properties to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.
•a woman on Brenda Dr. checked on her rental property and found wiring and a toilet stolen.
•a woman on Ila Rd. reported a trailer stolen from her yard.
•a man on Hwy. 82 reported a trailer stolen from his property. A dresser and an entertainment center was left on the trailer.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other incidents recently reported to the JCSO in Commerce were:
•assisted the Georgia State Patrol with a vehicle accident involving a Gwinnett County Emergency vehicle on Apple Valley Rd.
•an employee at Wilson Leather on Steven B. Tanger Blvd. said two men placed six large jackets in a bag and left the store.
•assisted the GSP with a vehicle accident on I-85.
•rear-end accident on I-85 where a vehicle failed to stop for traffic.
•a man on White Hill School Rd. complained about people driving recklessly.
•complaints of people littering on Lam Hardman Rd.
•a woman on Neva Ln. complained about a vehicle constantly driving past her residence after her boyfriend leaves for work.
•a woman on Swain Rd. said a man broke into her residence and hit her after she told him to leave.
•complaints of “gang tagging” in a restroom at East Jackson Comprehensive High School.
•a man on Blacks Creek Church Rd. was threatening to kill himself. The man was taken to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center.
•a woman on White Hill School Rd. complained about threats made to her son on social media.
