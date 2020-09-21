Officers with the Commerce Police Department responded to two reported burglaries in the city recently.
A man in Highland Estates reported two TVs missing from the home he was in the process of moving out of. He stated the TVs were stolen while he was moving a vehicle to the home he was moving to.
In the second incident, a man on Victoria Way reported several items had been taken from his residence, including shoes, an Xbox One with controller and watches. The back door of the residence was found unlocked and partially open when the man returned home.
INCIDENTS
Incidents recently reported to the CPD include:
•battery at Ollie’s, Steve Reynolds Industrial Pkwy., Commerce, where a dispute was reported between a female truck driver and a male truck driver.
•battery and aggravated assault at Love’s Travel Stop, Maysville Rd., Commerce, where a dispute was reported between two men.
•forgery at Commerce City Hall, Sycamore St., Commerce, where a city employee reported a city check that had been mailed out in March 2020 was never received by the company it was paid to and instead was cashed by an individual that had no connection to the company.
•information at Miranda’s Auto, North Elm St., Commerce, where a dispute was reported involving a previously stolen vehicle.
•driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked and tag light requirements violation on S. Elm St., Commerce, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked and failure to maintain lane on Steve Reynolds Industrial Pkwy., Commerce, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•financial transaction card forgery at a Jefferson St., Commerce, residence, where a man reported $560 in fraudulent charges to his bank account.
•terroristic threats and acts reported to the Commerce Police Department, South Elm St., Commerce, where a man advised another man had posted on social media offering someone, anyone “$1,000 cash to beat up” the complainant.
•financial transaction card fraud at Celebration, North Elm St., Commerce, where a Gainesville man reported his stolen credit card had been used to make an $80 purchase.
