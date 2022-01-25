Commerce authorities were recently called for a report of burglary at the O’Reilly Auto Parts on Homer Rd.
The incident was reported Jan. 17 after an alarm went off at the store. An employee noticed someone had tampered with a safe, rummaged through a desk drawer and tried to get into the cash register. The suspect(s) broke in through the back of the building.
The employee didn’t notice anything missing.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other recent incidents reported to the Commerce Police Department include:
•theft of lost or mislaid property on Ila Rd. where a phone with a wallet case was reported missing after a woman left it on a counter at a convenience store.
•theft by taking on Ridgeway Rd. where a man reported money was stolen.
•criminal trespass on N. Elm St. where a man was arrested after officers found him at a location he’d been criminally trespassed from.
•death investigation on Ridgeway St. where a man with a medical history was found dead.
•criminal trespass on Crossing Pl. where a woman suspected apartment management damaged and changed the locks on her apartment.
•theft by receiving stolen property-felony and driving without a valid license on Hwy. 15 where a man was arrested after he was stopped in a vehicle reported stolen out of Henry County.
•domestic dispute on Hwy. 441 where two people argued in a vehicle and the incident turned physical.
•burglary-first degree (felony) on Pine Ave. where a man reported chainsaws were stolen from his garage.
•theft by deception-felony on Old Colony Pl. where a woman bought something from another person on Facebook, but she never received the item.
•civil matter on Duncan Cir. where a man and woman had a custody dispute. The woman also said she was in fear of the man.
•theft of services on Crossing Pl. where someone plugged a heater plugged into the back of a building.
