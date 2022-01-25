Jackson County authorities were recently called for a burglary at Tanger Outlets. The incident occurred on Jan. 17 at Marshall's.
According to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office report, an alarm was set off at the store around 3 a.m. Surveillance video showed a man with bolt cutters.
The suspect reported pried open a roll-up door using a tree branch and crawled into the building. He also reportedly tried to cut through a wall and pry open a door to enter an office, but was unsuccessful both times.
Other recent incidents reported to the JCSO include:
JEFFERSON
- custody dispute on Meadowland Dr. where a woman wouldn't let her children go with her estranged husband after she smelled alcohol on him.
- hit and run and failure to stop at a stop sign on Holly Springs Rd. where someone reported a vehicle ran a stop sign, struck a tree, then backed up and ran off the roadway, hitting support wires on a power pole. The driver also reportedly had an alcoholic beverage in his hand. He had left the scene when officers arrived.
- dispute on Cabots Creek Dr. where a man and woman argued and one of the woman's family members showed up at the residence. The man said an altercation ensued and the woman's family member punched him and pulled a knife on him. He had multiple injuries, but refused medical attention.
- information on Rock Forge Rd. where officers pursued a motorcycle that was driving around 100 miles per hour. The pursuit was ultimately cancelled in Banks County.
- damage to a vehicle on Athens St. where a radar antenna damaged a patrol car windshield.
- custody dispute on Gum Springs Church Rd. where a woman said her daughter wouldn't give her child to another family member. The daughter said she had a safety plan in place with the Department of Family and Children Services.
- damage to a vehicle on I-85 where a vehicle ran into a ditch.
- damage to a vehicle on Curtis H. Spence Dr. where a patrol car struck an exhaust pipe on a wrecked bus that was parked off the roadway.
- damage to a vehicle on B. Whitfield Rd. where a vehicle slid off the road due to snow and hit a tree.
- damage to property on Jefferson River Rd. where a vehicle ran off the road in the snow and got stuck.
- information on Hwy. 82 where a patrol car plastic plate came loose after crossing a pile of snow and ice.
- information on Traditions Way where people sledded on the community golf course.
- criminal trespass; damage to property; and duty upon striking a fixed object on Psalms Dr. where someone hit a mailbox and left the scene.
- agency assist and information on Hog Mountain Rd. where tractor-trailers blocked a turning lane.
- information on Wood Briar Dr. where a sink hole had formed next to a storm drain.
- suicide threats on Mark Dodd Rd. where a woman was transported to the hospital after taking a bottle of pills.
- suspicious activity and motorist assist on Athens St. where a man reported his vehicle was on fire and he couldn't get out. He was able to put out the fire. The man was homeless, but deputies couldn't locate a shelter for him. They offered a ride to the hospital or a hotel, but the man declined and wanted to be dropped off at a store on Athens St.
- juvenile issue on Traditions Way where someone reported a juvenile drove over bushes and through grass on a golf cart.
- dispute on Hardin Terrace Cir. where a man broke a jar of baby food. He was taken to the hospital for a mental evaluation.
- criminal damage to property and theft by taking on Old Savage Rd. where someone took a catalytic converter.
- information on Sailors Ct. where two people reported their daughter was having inappropriate contact with people online.
- dispute on County Farm Rd. where two people had an argument.
- information on Commerce Rd. someone reported white smoke coming from a pipe on a church. It may have been caused by the furnace.
- lost tag on Caleb Ln.
- financial transaction card fraud on Blue Grass Dr. where a woman reported $5,000 had been taken from her accounts.
COMMERCE
- damage to a vehicle on I-85 where a vehicle's windshield was damaged by a rock.
- damage to a vehicle on I-85 where a bale of hay fell off a vehicle and damaged another.
- theft by shoplifting on Steven B. Tanger Blvd. where a man took multiple items from Journey's.
- lost item on Joe Bolton Rd. where a man lost his wallet.
- damage to a vehicle on I-85 where a chunk of ice struck a windshield.
- damage to property on B. Wilson Rd. where someone left deep ruts in grass.
- theft by taking on Hoods Mill Rd. where a man said someone took his utility trailer.
- damage to a vehicle on Steven B. Tanger Blvd. where a vehicle struck another in a parking lot.
- possession of Schedule I and IV drugs; possession of drug-related objects; possession of marijuana less than an ounce; and drugs not in original container on Hwy. 82 Spur where a man was arrested after he ran a stop sign and ultimately wound up in the woods. Marijuana, Xanax, mushrooms, a grinder and a smoking pipe were found inside the vehicle.
- damage to property on A. C. Smith Rd. where a patrol car got stuck in a gravel driveway.
MAYSVILLE
- simple assault-family violence; simple assault; battery; and battery-family violence on Kent Rd. where a man reported a physical altercation with his father. He said the father hit him and ripped his beard and hit his girlfriend. The father denied it and said he was holding his son's shirt out of fear that he was going to grab his firearm.
- welfare check on Holly Springs Rd. where officers attempted to check on an elderly man.
- civil matter on Hoke St. where neighbors argued over a dog using the bathroom in the other's yard.
- agency assist on Boone Rd. where a man was taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville for a possible heroin overdose.
- burglary-second degree and theft by taking on Shady Lane Ct. where someone cut a lock on a storage building and stole a dirt bike.
- theft by taking on Myrtle Dr. where a woman reported her vehicle was stolen.
- suspicious activity on Plainview Rd. where a woman reported a vehicle followed her. She pulled into a driveway to let the vehicle pass, but the other driver blocked her in. She drove over a curb to get away from the vehicle and noticed a man was standing outside with a short-barreled rifle. He continued following her home.
NICHOLSON
- unruly juvenile on Kesler Rd. where family members reported a child was throwing things and yelling.
- suspicious activity on Wages Bridge Rd. where people were reported at a vacant residence. They were relatives of the property owner.
- agency assist on Hwy. 335 where a woman reported people were hunting geese and some of the pellets were coming onto her while she was outside.
- agency assist on Hwy. 334 where deputies assisted with a wreck.
- runaway juvenile on Summer Ln. where a 17-year-old juvenile left a foster home.
- harassing communications on Watkins Farm Rd. where a woman reported her 17-year-old daughter's ex had been sending threatening and "nasty" text messages.
- damage to property and animal complaint on Cabin Creek Rd. where an aggressive dog approached a bicyclist and made contact with the bike's front tire, causing the bike to crash. The bicycle and a phone were damaged.
NORTH JACKSON
- mental person on Main St. where a woman said she was being held captive and reportedly got upset with deputies and said they wouldn't help her.
- rape on Cedar Hollow Dr. Investigators were notified.
- welfare check on Summer Springs Ct. where officers checked on a man and woman who were OK.
- criminal trespass on Marigold Way where a man was arrested after punching through a screen and striking a man.
- expired registration; display of license plate; driving while license is suspended or revoked; fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer; brake light violation; and windshield violation on Mountain Creek Church Rd. where officers attempted to stop a vehicle, but the driver didn't stop. He ultimately pulled into a driveway and ran inside. The man had an active warrant, but officers weren't able to find him in the residence. A passenger was cited for allowing the man to drive her vehicle while his license was suspended. Deputies planned to take out warrants on the suspect.
- damage to a vehicle on Hwy. 332 where a vehicle ran off the road and hit a tree. The driver, who may have had a medical issue, was transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville.
- financial transaction card fraud on Belmont Oaks Dr. Adult Protective Services was contacted.
- terroristic threats and acts on Old State Rd. where a man said his friend's ex-boyfriend threatened to shoot him.
- possible overdose on Hwy. 129 where a man was taken to NGMC Gainesville after he was found unresponsive.
- civil matter on Periwinkle Way where deputies stood by while a man retrieved his belongings.
SOUTH JACKSON
- information on Timber Ridge Dr. where a bus driver witnessed a domestic dispute involving a student.
- insurance requirements on Old Hwy. 441 where a woman was cited for driving a vehicle with expired insurance.
- civil matter on Evans Dr. where a delivery driver went to the wrong address and the homeowner claimed the driver damaged his gate.
- agency assist on New Kings Bridge Rd. where a man was arrested for driving under the influence after running a stop sign and crashing in a field.
- suspicious activity on Cedar Grove Church Rd. where a woman said a vehicle has repeatedly parked in front of her house and left when confronted.
- damage to a vehicle and motor vehicle accident on Hwy. 441 where a vehicle struck another after the driver lost control while driving in the snow.
- damage to a vehicle on Chandler Cemetery Rd. where a vehicle hydroplaned in the snow and overturned.
- aggravated assault-family violence and cruelty to children on Moore Ct. where deputies were called for an issue involving juveniles. No additional details were provided.
- obstruction of officers; reckless driving; fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer; and failure to maintain lane where a man was arrested following a pursuit that began in Athens-Clarke County. A patrol car's tire was also damaged by a spike strip.
- suspicious activity on Jefferson River Rd. where a man fell asleep in a vehicle.
- damage to property and terroristic threats and acts on Hwy. 129 where a woman reported an aggressive driver threw something at her vehicle.
- agency assist on Commerce Rd. where two people were transported after a collision involving a wrong-way driver.
- damage to a vehicle on Hwy. 330 where a woman said she ran off the roadway and down an embankment.
WEST JACKSON
•death investigation (non-murder) on Whitaker Way were a man was found without a pulse and cold to the touch in a bedroom. The man appeared to have gotten out of bed and fell after the stool he attempted to use broke, according to the incident report. The man reportedly had a medical history, having suffered a heart attack in the past. No signs of foul play were found at the scene, according to the report.
•damage to a vehicle on Hwy. 124 where a man said he heard a popping sound as he drove and later saw a crack in his windshield. The man said he saw no other vehicles around, but said he passed a fence were someone could have hid and thrown something.
•threats on Glen Lake Dr. where a man reportedly pointed a handgun at another man over the alleged theft of money by a work crew. The complainant said the man with the firearm told him to leave the property and began counting down from three in Spanish. The man accused of pointing the weapon told a deputy that he showed the handgun but did not point it at the complainant.
•information on East Jefferson St. where a student reportedly became physically aggressive with a school staff member.
•suspicious activity on Dumar Lane where a woman said she revealed personal information to a caller who claimed to be with the Social Security Department.
•theft on Charlie Smith Rd. where a woman said the catalytic converter from a school bus was missing.
•suspicious activity on Atrim Glen Dr. where gunfire was reported in the area. The man who reportedly heard the gunfire said the shots hit the trees next to the residence.
