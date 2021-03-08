On Tuesday, March 2, 2021, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office investigators and an Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office (ARDEO) agent were looking for Bobby Gene Seagraves in reference to a second-degree burglary report. Seagraves, 58, 171 Eustus Carter Rd., Danielsville, was said to have taken several items, including firearms, lawn equipment and power tools.
Seagraves was located at 24 Jarrett Rd, Nicholson, the residence of Johnny Wade Strickland, 58. Seagraves was in possession of a quantity of methamphetamine and had some of the stolen tools inside his vehicle at the residence. A search warrant was secured for the Jarrett Rd. residence. During the execution, a quantity of methamphetamine and oxycodone pills were located inside the building where both Seagraves and Strickland were located. Approximately 18 grams of methamphetamine and 125 oxycodone pills were located by law enforcement officials.
Both individuals were arrested on scene for possession of methamphetamine and violation of possessing schedule II narcotics. In addition to the narcotics charges, Seagraves was charged with theft by taking and burglary in the second degree.
The investigation is still active and ongoing.
ARDEO encourages citizens to report any suspicious drug activity via Facebook IM (@AppalachianRDEO) or at 706-348-7410 or contact your local Sheriff’s Office or Police Department.
The Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office is a multi-agency unit that consists of the following Sheriff’s Offices: White County, Lumpkin County, Towns County, Banks County, Jackson County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Rabun County and Franklin County, Gilmer County, Fannin County, along with the Cleveland Police Department, Lavonia Police Department, the Toccoa Police Department, the Georgia National Guard Counter Drug Task Force, the Department of Public Safety, and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.