A man said someone claiming to be a public defender in Idaho called his Skelton Rd. residence and told him to send $10,000 for his grandson’s bail money.
The man told the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) that the caller told him his grandson was in jail after being involved in a head-on collision and required the money to have him released.
The man said he contacted his grandson, who said he was at school and had not been involved in a wreck.
No personal information was disclosed to the alleged scammer, according to the incident report.
Other recent incidents reported across the county included:
COMMERCE
- dispute on Sandy Creek Rd. where neighbors had a dispute over a fence.
- suspicious activity on Groaning Rock Rd. where a woman left her car on a property after it ran out of gas.
- simple assault-family violence and obstruction of officers on Waterworks Rd. where a man was arrested after reportedly beating on and damaging a door. The man reportedly resisted arrest and there was a tussle with deputies. A deputy tased him and he was apprehended.
- information on Cardinal Ln. where someone reported a teenager may have been abandoned by her mother.
- simple assault-family violence and criminal trespass on Barber Rd. where a man reported a woman yelled and spray-painted a trailer and excavator.
- information on Hoods Mill Rd. where a deputy saw an incident between two students at East Jackson Middle School.
- theft by taking on Groaning Rock Rd. where a woman said a man took items, but the man denied that.
- dispute on B. Wilson Rd. where roommates had a dispute.
- damage to a vehicle on Apple Valley Rd. where a truck pulling a hay-fluffer struck the mirror of a school bus. No one was injured.
- juvenile issue on Richmond Way where a father and son argued. The father reportedly tried to restrain the son so he wouldn't damage a painting. The father was reportedly hit on the nose during the encounter.
- dispute on W.L. Williams Rd. where family members argued.
- information on Hoods Mill Rd. where an EJMS student reportedly posted inappropriate content on social media.
JEFFERSON
- suspicious activity on Pottersville Ct. where a woman reported a registered sex offender had asked her children to watch his dog.
- simple assault-family violence and battery/simple battery-family violence on Sawtooth Oak Dr. where a man was arrested after reportedly putting a woman in a chokehold. He also reportedly hit a bedroom door, which made another woman fear he was going to hurt her.
- suspicious activity on Peppers St. where a woman heard someone on her porch.
- damage to a vehicle on Brockton Rd. where a vehicle ran off the roadway and got stuck in a ditch.
- giving false name to officers; license restriction violation; and taillight violation on Sycamore St. where two people were arrested during a traffic stop after giving officers false identity information. One of them also reportedly had suspected marijuana on them.
- information on Azalea Dr. where someone reported a man had taken all of his blood pressure medication, but the man denied wanting to harm himself.
- dispute on Athens Hwy. where a man reported a family member was trying to set a house on fire, but deputies learned that was a misunderstanding.
- warrant service and criminal trespass on Hunter Rd. where a man was arrested after showing up at a family member's residence where he had been given a criminal trespass warning.
- burglary-second degree on Rock Forge Rd. where a man reported multiple items were taken from his property, including building materials, tiles and lawn equipment. He said his vehicle was also moved.
- theft by deception on Old Pendergrass Rd. where a woman reported her computer crashed and she called a number on the screen and paid them for anti-virus software.
- information on Gum Springs Church Rd. where a student reported abuse outside of school.
- welfare check on Hwy. 82 where deputies checked on children who were OK.
- dispute on Nathaniel Dr. where a woman said a man was on a property without permission. The man did have permission to be there.
- theft by taking on Mulberry Greens Ln. where a man said a family member took a vehicle without permission.
- custody dispute on W.J. Dills Rd. where a man said his ex-girlfriend wouldn't let him see their daughter.
- information on Gilbert Rd. where a woman said her brother wrecked her car.
- damage to a vehicle on Winder Hwy. where a vehicle slid into another vehicle.
- suspicious activity on I.W. Davis Rd. where a man drove around a parking lot. He was lost and looking for the jail to pick someone up.
- agency assist on Hwy. 129 where deputies assisted the Georgia State Patrol with a wreck.
- simple battery-family violence on Johnson Mill Rd. where a man was arrested after an argument with a family member. He reportedly grabbed a woman around the neck during the argument.
- dispute on Louie Ln. where a man and woman had a verbal argument.
- simple assault-family violence and criminal trespass on Banks Rd. where a woman reported a man yelled at her and threw items.
- information on Commerce Rd. where a man reported issues with his ex-wife's husband.
- harassing communications on Stan Evans Dr. No details were given.
- burglary-first degree on Brockton Rd. where a woman reported a television and air conditioning unit were missing.
- agency assist on I-85 S where deputies assisted the GSP with a two-vehicle wreck with injuries.
- suspicious activity on Meadow Park Ct. where someone reported seeing flashlights at a vacant residence.
- battery/simple battery-family violence on Double Bridges Rd. where deputies attempted to serve a warrant, but they didn't find the suspect. The suspect had also reportedly punched a woman.
- criminal trespass on Andrew Ridge Dr. where a woman reported someone damaged her laptop.
- dispute on Gilbert Rd. where a man wanted another man to move out of a residence.
- civil matter on Lebanon Church Rd. where a man suspected his neighbor damaged his mailbox.
- warrant service on Lavender Rd. where a man was arrested for a warrant while deputies were searching for another man, who also had a warrant.
- financial transaction card fraud on Delaperriere Loop where a man reportedly fraudulent transactions on his credit card.
MAYSVILLE
- dispute on Green Hill Ct. where a woman reported a family member was on the property and she didn't feel safe. The man agreed to stay at another family member's house.
- theft by taking on Golden Nugget Way where a woman reported a large amount of cash was missing from her bedroom.
- warrant service on Pleasant Ct. where a man was arrested for a warrant after someone reported a man was screaming and cursing.
- agency assist on Sears Dr. where deputies assisted with a woman with a history of mental health issues.
- custody dispute and disorderly conduct on Horse Shoe Bend where a man was arrested during a custody dispute call. The man reportedly threatened to beat someone to death and took his shirt off.
- battery/simple battery-family violence and cruelty to children-third degree on Maysville Rd. where a man was arrested after reportedly striking a woman while she was holding a child.
- agency assist and obstruction of officers on Hwy. 98 where a man was arrested after a tractor-trailer got stuck on the tracks. The man reportedly tried to bend a stop sign away from the truck and didn't comply with deputies when they told him to stop. He also reportedly pulled his arm back like he was going to hit a family member who was also on the scene.
- identity fraud on Owens Rd. where a woman reported someone registered a vehicle in a family member's name.
- criminal trespass on Sagefield Cir. where multiple people argued and the two sides had conflicting stories about a physical confrontation.
NICHOLSON
- welfare check on J.S. Williamson Rd. where deputies checked on a woman who had a verbal argument with a man.
- financial transaction card fraud on Cabin Creek Dr. where two people reported their credit card had been used fraudulently to make nearly $2,000 worth of purchases.
- suspicious activity on Lakeview Dr. where a man said his wife saw someone shine a light into their living room.
- simple assault; obstruction of officers; and simple assault-family violence on Wilson Cemetery Rd. where a man was arrested after reportedly banging on a door and breaking a window. The man was also reportedly rude to deputies and used profanities.
- information on Blackthorne Rd. where a woman said a man contacted her and asked if she wanted to be kidnapped.
- suspicious activity on Ivy Creek Rd. where a woman reported speeding cars.
- driving while license is suspended or revoked on Hwy. 441 where a man was arrested during a traffic stop.
- suspicious activity on Hwy. 441 where a woman said she was tired and pulled into a church parking lot to sleep in her vehicle.
- dispute on Cabin Creek Rd. where a man and woman had a verbal argument.
- juvenile issue on Cabin Creek Rd. where a juvenile reportedly acted out and threw a chair. The juvenile also reportedly tried to take the complainant's phone.
- affray; disorderly conduct; battery; and cruelty to children-third degree on Lakeview Dr. where two women were arrested after fighting at East Jackson Park.
NORTH JACKSON
- suspicious activity on Blake Dr. where a man reported teenagers cut his fence and came onto his property.
- criminal trespass on Whites Bottom Rd. where a man reported someone cut a fence and pushed dirt onto his property.
- dispute on Emily Forest Way where a man and woman had a verbal argument.
- warrant service on Pleasant Hill Dr. where a man turned himself in for a warrant.
- dispute on Hubert Pittman Rd. where two people argued over grass mowing.
- civil matter on Allen Bridge Rd. where a woman said her husband took her vehicle without permission.
- suspicious activity on Wynn Way where a woman reported a man took a photo of her children outside their residence.
- suspicious activity on Mountain Creek Dr. where someone reported seeing a man in their yard.
- DUI-alcohol and failure to maintain lane on Wayne Poultry Rd. where a woman was arrested after driving off the roadway and down an embankment. The woman reportedly smelled of alcohol and had an open container in the vehicle. She refused to take a field sobriety test and reportedly made derogatory statements toward the deputies.
- simple assault on Sosbee Rd. where two men argued and one of them said the other pulled out a pocket knife and said he would cut him.
SOUTH JACKSON
- dispute on Galaxie Ct. where a man said his wife wouldn't return his office keys.
- possession of marijuana less than an ounce on Jefferson River Rd. where a man was cited during a traffic stop. Deputies smelled marijuana in the vehicle and the driver and a passenger turned over the substance.
- suspicious activity on John Collier Rd. where someone reported a four-wheeler fire.
- theft by taking on Commerce Rd. where a man reported a woman attempted to steal a lawn chair.
- dispute on Oak Grove Rd. where deputies were called after someone heard yelling. The people involved were reportedly uncooperative.
- welfare check on Commerce Rd. where deputies checked on a woman who was OK.
- theft by taking; deposit account fraud; and financial transaction card theft on Jeffery Ln. where a man reported money was taken from his wallet and a fraudulent charge was made on his debit card.
- dispute on Brock Rd. where a man and woman argued over child custody.
- warrant service on Crooked Creek Rd. where deputies attempted to find a man who had a warrant, but were unsuccessful. Deputies thought they saw the man enter a residence, but the people at the residence were uncooperative and wouldn't allow deputies to search the house.
- harassing communications on Commerce Rd. where a woman wanted another woman to stop contacting her.
- warrant service on Hwy. 129 S where a man was arrested during a traffic stop.
- warrant service on Commerce Rd. where deputies took custody of a man who had a warrant out of Jackson County.
WEST JACKSON
•suspicious activity on Arbor Trace where a woman was reportedly walking around a neighborhood looking into homes while talking on a phone. The woman told a deputy she was getting exercise.
•information on Penny Ln. where a woman said her parents threatened to have her deported to Venezuela, saying they would lie to have her sent back. The woman also said her parents were verbally abusive but had never physically assaulted her.
•violation of a court order on Jaxco Ct. where a woman reportedly made contact with two juveniles despite a no-contact order.
•harassing communications on Cooper Bridge Rd. where a man said his ex-wife continues to text him about their child’s clothing despite being told not to contact him.
•information on Jaxco Junction where a speaker was reportedly stolen from Jackson County High School.
•missing person on Royal Crest Dr. where a woman said she was unable to contact her aunt who had a history of drug use. She was later located by her family, according to the incident report.
•suspicious activity on Briarwood Ct. where a man said he received multiple emails about a bank account being opened in his name. The man said he contacted the bank and had the account closed, but was later alerted that a separate account had been opened in his name. He said no money was taken or personal information compromised.
•fight on Jaxco Junction where an administrator at Jackson County High School notified the JCSO of an altercation.
•information on Jaxco Junction where a computer was reported lost or stolen from Jackson County High School.
•dispute on Fern Ct. where a man said his adult step-son said he was going to “kill somebody.” The man’s step-son said he was “blowing off steam” and didn’t direct his comment toward anyone.
•agency assist on Manor Lake Circle where a memory care resident was reportedly combative with staff workers. The resident was transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Braselton.
•unruly juvenile on Dumar Ln. where a juvenile reportedly threatened to harm his family members while they were asleep.
•hit-and-run on I-85 where a man said another driver’s vehicle rolled back and struck his vehicle while traffic was stalled on the interstate. The man said he followed the vehicle as traffic began to move again but could not get the driver to stop.
•suspicious activity on Bill Watkins Rd. where a man reported an ammonia and rotten-egg-like smell and suspected drug activity at a nearby address.
•hit-and-run on Hwy. 124 and Maddox Rd. where a man said the driver of an SUV struck his vehicle and continued driving.
