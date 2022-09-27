A man said someone claiming to be a public defender in Idaho called his Skelton Rd. residence and told him to send $10,000 for his grandson’s bail money.

The man told the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) that the caller told him his grandson was in jail after being involved in a head-on collision and required the money to have him released.

