Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputies recently responded to I-85 where a vehicle pulling a camper crashed.
The vehicle was turned over into a ditch outside the southbound side of the road and the camper turned over and was blocking the left lane. The passengers of the vehicle were taken to a hospital, but they were not seriously injured.
Others who responded to the accident attempted to stand the camper back on its wheels, but the camper began to fall apart. A skid steer was brought in to remove the camper and began falling apart even more and was eventually destroyed.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other incidents recently reported to the JCSO in Commerce were:
•complaints of a vehicle driving recklessly in the East Jackson Comprehensive High School parking lot.
•a property manager on B. Wilson Rd. wanted a man and woman criminally trespassed from the Jackson Hill Apartments. The man and woman were invited by another woman and the responding deputy did not serve a criminal trespass to the couple.
•vehicle accident with a deer on Blacks Creek Church Rd.
•assisted the fire department with a vehicle fire on Hoods Mill Rd.
•complaints of a trash truck dropping shingles on Waterworks Rd.
•employees at Polo Ralph Lauren on Steven B. Tanger Blvd. witnessed three women place clothing into a bag before leaving the store.
•a woman on Old Harden Orchard Rd. complained about her ex-husband being on her front porch.
•complaints of loud music on Hwy. 82.
•a woman on White Hill School Rd. sent a text message asking for her daughter’s whereabouts. The person who answered said the daughter was dead from a vehicle accident, but later told her she had messaged the wrong number. The daughter lives in Oxford, Miss. and was verified to be OK by their police department.
