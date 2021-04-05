An Arcade woman reported a suspicious incident to the Arcade Police Department on Monday, March 29, when she woke up to find a car abandoned in her yard.
The woman advised the car had a Gwinnett County license plate and she was concerned it could have been stolen and dumped on her property.
Contact was made with the registered owner who stated his son and daughter were driving the car when they started experiencing transmission problems. The car owner stated he saw a listing for an automotive repairman at this address and he instructed his children to drive the car to this location and leave it for repairs.
The complainant advised her husband had attempted to open a repair shop out of their home a few years ago and the listing for the repair shop still shows up on Yelp, after several unsuccessful attempts to get it removed.
The car owner agreed to have the car moved on March 30.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other incidents recently reported to the APD include:
•terroristic threats and acts and harassing communications on Hidden Oaks Trl., where a man reported he had received multiple threatening text messages from a man he met on a social media site.
•debris in the roadway on the Damon Gause Bypass at Windy Hill Rd., where a large wheel hub was located.
•simple battery and assist Jefferson Police Department officers at a Peachtree Rd. residence, where a dispute was reported involving a woman, her daughter and two juveniles.
•no proof of insurance and suspended registration on Hwy. 129, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•injured/sick person at a Swann Rd. residence, where a four-year-old child had been stabbed in the hand with an Epipen that did not belong to them.
•door ajar at Mobile Modular on Ethridge Rd.
