A car reported stolen from Jefferson Junction, Hwy. 129 North, Jefferson, was believed to have later been found burned.
On Sunday, February 21, a Pendergrass man told Jefferson Police Department officers he left the Ford Explorer he was driving running and unlocked when he got out at Jefferson Junction.
He said the vehicle was on loan to him from Akins Ford while his vehicle was getting repaired. He told officers he had the key fob with him and he walked around the rows of booths because he was seeking information on renting a table.
He said he walked around for approximately 30 minutes and when he returned to where he had parked the vehicle it was gone.
When speaking to officers the man didn’t have any shoes on and he had mud all over him.
While Jefferson officers were out with the complainant Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputies were out with a vehicle that had been burned in the area of Hwy. 332 and McNeal Rd. and they thought it was a Ford Explorer. The vehicle, a half-of-a-mile off the roadway in a pasture stuck in the mud, had been burned so much that no identifying information was located.
A firefighter on his way to the scene of the fire stated he observed a male and a female in the vicinity of the fire. However, he advised the male and female he saw were not the complainant and his wife, who had been called to the scene by her husband.
The complainant’s wife was able to provide officers with a tag number on the Ford Explorer from the Ring camera at their residence. The tag returned to Akins Ford.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other incidents recently reported to the JPD were:
•wanted person located on Hwy. 129 South at Holder Siding Rd., Jefferson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•information report at Premier Dental, Panther Dr., Jefferson, where a woman reported her estranged mother made contact with her children at this location after being asked on numerous occasions not to have contact with the children.
•miscellaneous on Magnolia Ave., Jefferson, where a woman reported a man she had been in a dispute with in Athens was trespassing on her property.
•damage to property on Hog Mountain Rd., Jefferson, where a woman reported damage to her vehicle while she was work.
•wanted person located at Speedway, Speedway Dr., Jefferson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•information report at Kroger, Old Pendergrass Rd., Jefferson, where a man reported he believed there was water in the diesel he pumped into his work truck.
•property found on Courtland Dr., Jefferson, where a cell phone was found.
•miscellaneous on Peachtree Rd., Jefferson, where a dispute was reported between two males and a female.
•dog bite on Jefferson Walk Cir., Jefferson, where a juvenile was bit on the back by a friend’s dog.
•criminal trespass on Railroad St., Jefferson, where a woman reported someone had damaged her vehicle by scratching the passenger side.
•domestic dispute on Fairfield Dr., Jefferson, between a woman and her husband.
•dog running at large on River Mist Cir., Jefferson, where a couple reported harassment via messages being sent to the complainant’s wife.
•abandoned vehicle on Hwy. 129 at Holder Siding Rd., Jefferson.
•striking an unattended vehicle at Amazon, Hog Mountain Rd., Jefferson, where a woman reported her vehicle had been damaged while parked in the parking lot.
•information report on Wood Duck Pt., Jefferson, where an argument between a man and his son was reported.
•computer crimes defined; exclusivity of article; civil remedies and deposit account fraud on Hamilton Dr., Jefferson, where a man reported over the last couple of weeks several strange charges had been made against his and his wife’s bank account.
•dog running at large on River Mist Cir., Jefferson, where a man reported a dog had attacked his dog and bit him on the ankle.
•theft by taking on Spratlin Estates, Jefferson, where a four-wheeler was reported stolen.
•information report at KFC/Taco Bell, Hwy. 129 North, Jefferson, where a man had reportedly fallen on a wet floor.
•forgery at the Pendergrass Flea Market, Hwy. 129, Pendergrass, where a counterfeit $100 bill was used to make a purchase from one of the vendors.
•information report on Faith Dr., Jefferson, where a woman reported damage to her vehicle when she entered the 4 Seasons Car Wash.
•information report at Clipper Petroleum, Winder Hwy., Jefferson, where a female reported being chased around some vehicle in parking lot by a friend of her father’s after she took his phone to call 911 for help when the man wanted her to go home with him.
•information report at Resilux, John B. Brooks Rd., Jefferson, where a woman reported her soon-to-be-ex-husband was spreading rumors about her.
•battery – Family Violence Act (FVA) on Fountainhead Dr., Jefferson, where an altercation was reported between a father and his daughter.
