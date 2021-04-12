On Tuesday, April 6, a couple from Carlton reported a road rage incident to the Commerce Police Department.
The male driver of an 18-wheeler reported around 8:30 p.m. the female driver of a passenger car traveling in front of his truck started driving aggressively on South Elm St. The complainant said the female was pressing on the brakes and nearly caused a collision.
The complainant said the female stopped her vehicle on South Elm St. blocking both travel lanes preventing him from being able to continue driving.
He said both himself and his girlfriend who was riding with him approached the passenger car and the female driver opened her door, leaned her body partially out of the car and stated “If y’all don’t get back in the truck I’m going to shoot y’all.”
The complainant said he told the female driver of the car he was calling the police and she continued driving on South Elm St. towards Hwy. 441.
The female driver of the car was identified and warrants were taken by the CPD for aggressive driving, improper stopping/parking on roadway and terroristic threats and acts.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other incidents recently reported to the CPD were:
•information report on King St., Commerce, where a man reported a non-legitimate auto shop operating in the city limits. The complainant stated he paid $5,500 up front to a man in exchange for work to be done on his vehicle, but had to take it to another shop to get the work finished.
•harassing communications on Bennett St., Commerce, where a woman reported receiving a threatening text message with a graphic picture of a dead human corpse attached to the message.
•driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked, speeding and warrant executed on North Broad St. at Central Ave., Commerce, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•cruelty to animals on Cobblestone Ct., Commerce, where a dog had been shot.
•hit and run; duty of the driver to stop at or return to the scene of an accident at the Bellview Homes parking area, Commerce, where a man reported someone had damaged his vehicle parked at this location.
•driving without a valid driver’s license on Hwy. 98 at Old Maysville Rd., Commerce, where a traffic accident was reported.
•warrant executed on Interstate 85 North, Commerce, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•theft by deception on Crossing Pl., Commerce, where a man reported several fraudulent credit accounts in his name.
•harassing communications at Domino’s, North Broad St., Commerce, where a man reported receiving calls from a female saying racial slurs.
