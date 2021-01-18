A Cartersville man was arrested Monday, January 11, by the Commerce Police Department and charged with criminal trespass and Driving Under the Influence (DUI) of drugs following an incident on Old Allen Rd.
Joseph Anthony Hardin, 42, 93 Mctier Cir. NW, Cartersville, was arrested when officers responded to a suspicious person call at an Old Allen Rd. residence.
The homeowner reported a suspicious person was on his porch asking to speak with a female that didn’t live at this residence.
When the first officer arrived on the scene he observed a man, Hardin, standing in the driveway next to the driver’s side door of a vehicle. The man started walking towards the patrol car waving his hands in the air and was saying “they need help.”
The man then got in his vehicle and was driving away saying “somebody drove off but there’s people inside they need help.” He drove off after being told to back up, stop and park.
The officer got back in his patrol car and got behind the vehicle to initiate a traffic stop, but Hardin continued down the roadway, turned into the parking lot of Strange Duck Brewery, drove through the parking lot, turned onto Old Allen Rd., drove back to the residence driving on the wrong side of the roadway, drove through the front yard of the residence, opened his driver’s door and continued forward almost striking a truck that was parked in the yard.
Hardin refused commands to step away from the residence, continuing to the front door. The homeowner was standing in the doorway and Hardin yelled, “Are you okay?” Then he yelled, “I didn’t kick your door.”
Hardin refused the officer’s commands to walk away from the residence and instead continued to walk and look around wide-eyed, turn his head, move his mouth in a strange motion, bend over, jump on his toes and fidget.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other incidents recently reported to the CPD were:
•abandoned vehicle towed from Interstate 85 South, Commerce.
•theft by taking a motor vehicle and criminal trespass at Bailey’s Towing, Maysville Rd., Commerce, where a 1997 Honda Accord was reported stolen.
•possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug-related objects, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked and criminal trespass on North Elm St., Commerce, where a traffic stop was conducted on a vehicle connected to an incident on Crestwood Cir.
•speeding 52/35 and driving without a valid driver’s license on Old Maysville Rd. at Industrial Pkwy., Commerce, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•criminal trespass and Driving Under the Influence (DUI) of drugs at an Old Allen Rd., Commerce, residence, where a man reported a suspicious person was on his porch asking to see a female that did not live at the residence.
•information report at Storage Place, Ila Rd., Commerce, where the property manager reported finding a padlock had been cut on one of the storage units and observed a broken piece of stained glass near the unit.
•information report at a Harmony St., Commerce, residence, where a 35-year-old female was found unconscious and not breathing.
•forgery at Quality Foods, Maysville Rd., Commerce, where the manager reported the store had received five forged checks, totaling more than $670, on a Toccoa man’s checking account. He had previously reported a check book had been stolen from him.
•theft by taking at SK Batteries, Steven Reynolds Blvd., Commerce, where someone stole over $5,697 in crane parts.
•damage to property on Smallwood Dr., Commerce, where a woman reported someone had hit her mailbox causing damage.
