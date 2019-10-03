Employees at Love’s Travel Stop on Maysville Rd. recently contacted the Commerce PD complaining about the shoplifting of two items.
A cashier said two men were at the counter talking to her while a friend wandered around the store looking for items to steal. However, the only items found stolen were a lip balm holder key chain and a candy bar.
ARRESTS
Arrests made recently by the Commerce PD were:
•Jamarcus Walker, 48, no address given – warrant service.
•Alexus Marie Wilson, 23, 1900 Tribble Ridge Dr., Lawrenceville – giving a false name to law enforcement and warrant service.
•Stanley Mitchell Burns Jr., 40, 68 Sunny Ln., Commerce – warrant service, obstruction of law enforcement officers and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
•Sabrina Danielle Pass, 26, 127 Norwood Ct., Athens – possession of a controlled substance and forgery.
•Jack Eric Dodd, 43, 2850 Old Maysville Rd., Commerce – possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug-related objects.
•Karen King, 46, 110 B. Wilson Rd., Commerce – warrant service.
•Grady O’Neal Huff Jr., 28, 43 Ash St., Commerce – driving under the influence of alcohol.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other incidents recently reported to the Commerce PD were:
•a woman on Wyntercreek Way complained about her neighbor harassing her.
•a woman on Bowden St. overdosed on medications not prescribed to her.
•a vehicle struck a water system device at Northridge Medical Center.
•counterfeit currency found at a gas station on Jefferson St.
•a man stole a shelving unit from Fred’s but later returned the item.
•cash and a pair of sunglasses were stolen from a vehicle on Ila Rd.
•a man reported suicide threats by his sister on Forest Ave.
•two women found a back door pried open on Barber St. A chainsaw was the only item stolen.
•a nurse reported a patient making suicidal threats on Homer Rd.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.