Commerce police were recently called for a theft at the First Baptist Church of Commerce. According to the Commerce Police Department report, someone stole a catalytic converter from a church van.
The theft occurred sometime between Oct. 31 and Dec. 17.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other recent incidents reported to the CPD were:
•hit and run on Old Maysille Rd. where a woman said another vehicle struck her vehicle.
•theft by shoplifting on Jefferson St. where a man took an energy drink without paying.
•suspicious incident on McArthur St. where a man noticed marks on the ground next to where he normally parked his truck.
•suspicious incident on Glenloch Way where a gas leak was reported at a residence.
•theft by shoplifting on North Elm St. where a man took a bottle of water from a store without paying.
•criminal damage to property on Ridgeway Rd. where a woman reported someone destroyed her license plate and scratched her vehicle.
