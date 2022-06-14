A man who reportedly stole two catalytic converters from an Arcade business got caught briefly in a fence that he was attempting to jump.
Officers with the Arcade Police Department were called to the Athens Hwy. business for an incident that occurred May 28. Surveillance video showed a man enter a fenced yard and cut two catalytic converters from vehicles.
An employee arrived and the suspect fled, throwing the catalytic converters and attempting to climb the fence. But the man got caught in barbed wire and his leg got entangled. He reportedly fell and was suspended upside down for a few seconds until he could free himself, according to the APD report. He then disappeared into a wooded area.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other recent incidents reported to the APD included:
- warrant served; speeding; and no insurance on Hwy. 129 N where a man was arrested during a traffic stop.
- suspicious incident on Rock Forge Rd. where officers made contact with the occupants of a vehicle that had its flashers on. A trailer they were pulling had assorted metal junk in it, including a catalytic converter. They said they had seen a social media post about someone giving away the items.
- warrant executed on Stan Evans Dr. where a woman was arrested during a traffic stop.
- suspicious incident on Hwy. 82 S where someone reported a woman knocked on a door and asked for a home.
- speeding; no insurance; and operating an unregistered vehicle on Hwy. 129 N where a woman was cited during a traffic stop.
- lost/mislaid property on Athens Hwy. where a tag was reported missing.
- theft by taking-felony on Valley Dr. where construction material was reported stolen.
- suspicious incident on Athens Hwy. where a vehicle struck another and didn't stop.
- suspicious incident on Trotters Way where someone heard a noise outside.
- driving under the influence (DUI)-less safe-combination and expired registration on Hwy. 82 S where a man was arrested during a traffic stop. He was arrested after a field sobriety test.
- theft of lost/mislaid property on Athens Hwy. where a woman said a phone she left at a store was taken.
- agency assist on Rock Forge Rd. where a man was arrested during a traffic stop.
