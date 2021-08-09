During a three-day period from July 30 through August 1, Jefferson Police Department officers responded to three locations in the city where catalytic converters had been cut off vehicles.
Around 7 a.m. on Friday, July 30, officers were called to the Dragon Academy where the director reported someone had stolen the catalytic converter off one of the day care buses.
Officers responded around 8 a.m. in Friday to the Jackson County Government Officers where an employee had found the catalytic converters had been stolen off two trucks.
On Saturday, around 1 p.m. officers responded to the Circle K on Dry Pond Rd. where a Douglasville man reported the catalytic converter had been stolen off his truck parked at this location.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other incidents recently reported to the JPD were:
•dispute between a man and his wife on Rock Crest Ln., Jefferson.
•terroristic threats and acts, simple assault and cruelty to children at Kentucky Fried Chicken, Hwy. 129, Jefferson, where a Pendergrass woman reported an employee pulled a knife on her 16-year-old son during a verbal dispute.
•damage to property on Shuga Blvd., Jefferson, where a woman reported someone had broken three windows and the front door of a business.
•theft by deception at a Holders Siding Rd., Jefferson, residence, where a man reported receiving a call from someone claiming to be with the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) and they told him they had a warrant for his arrest for several different crimes and they had him go to the store and purchase $1,400 in “Googly Play” cards, but not to discuss this issue with anyone.
•no insurance and tag light requirements violation on Hwy. 129 South at Galilee Church Rd., Jefferson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•driving while driver’s license is suspended at Clipper On The Run, Winder Hwy., Jefferson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•lost/mislaid property at Barberitos, Old Pendergrass Rd., Jefferson, where a man reported his wallet stolen.
•damage to property at Kubota, McClure Industrial Dr., Jefferson, where a man reported damage to a trailer made by a forklift.
•possession of a Schedule I, II, III and IV Controlled Substance at Tabo’s Food Mart, Lee St., Jefferson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•lost/mislaid property on Peachtree St., Jefferson, where a woman reported her mother’s medication was missing from her residence.
•speeding in excess of maximum limits and driving while unlicensed on the Mayor Damon Gause Bypass at Holders Siding Rd., Jefferson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•identity theft at Kroger, Old Pendergrass Rd., Jefferson, where a man reported receiving a letter from the Georgia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) notifying him that his driver’s license had been suspended in Jefferson and Braselton for failure to appear on a speeding citation.
•hit and run – failure to stop and render aid at Circle K, Dry Pond Rd., Jefferson, where a man reported that he was advised by a customer that someone had backed into his trailer and left the scene.
•possession of marijuana at BP, Lee St., Jefferson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•information report at Johns Manville, South Holland Dr., Jefferson, where a truck broker reported a load coming from the Jefferson location had not been delivered to Louisiana but had been stolen.
•information report on Heritage Ave., Jefferson, where a woman reported a dispute with the property manager.
•driving while driver’s license is suspended and no insurance on Pine St., Jefferson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•theft by taking at Quik Trip, Hwy. 129 North, Jefferson, where a Douglasville woman reported a man she was traveling with had left her when she got out to go to the restroom and he took her purse containing $1,100 and her phone.
•public drunkenness on Jefferson Terrace, Jefferson, where a woman was yelling, visibly unsteady on her feet, smelled strongly of an alcoholic beverage, had slurred speech and red watery eyes.
•wanted person located at Clipper On The Run, Winder Hwy., Jefferson.
•reckless conduct on Cobb St., Jefferson, where a dispute was reported between a man and his girlfriend.
•no insurance on Hwy. 129 North at Old Gainesville Hwy., Jefferson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
