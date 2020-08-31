Officers with the Arcade Police Department (APD) responded to a report of a three-year-old child walking in the roadway on Rock Forge Rd.
The female that called the police department told officers this was the second time on Thursday, August 27, that she had found the child walking in the roadway. She said the child was first found walking on White Oak Trl.
The complainant said the first time she carried the child home to the mother, but the second time she carried the child to her own home and called 911 to advise officers of the situation.
Officers arrived and the mother responded to the scene to take custody of the child. The mother was advised a follow-up would be conducted by the Department of Family and Children Services.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other incidents recently reported to the APD were:
•welfare check at a Tanglewood Rd. residence.
•assist Jackson County Sheriff’s Office personnel in locating a runaway juvenile.
•verbal dispute at a Rock Forge Ln. residence between a female and her boyfriend.
•simple battery – Family Violence Act (FVA) at a Hickory Trl. residence.
•suspicious incident on Jefferson River Rd. where a woman reported hearing a female voice in the area scream “Let me go.”
•speeding and driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked on Hwy. 129 where a traffic stop was conducted.
•harassing communications at a Melvin Phillips Rd. residence, where a woman reported her sister had called her “cussing and calling her names.”
•theft by taking at an Athens Hwy. residence, where a man reported someone had stolen his .22 caliber long rifle out of his residence.
