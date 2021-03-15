On Monday, March 8, Jefferson Police Department officers responded to Circle K on Dry Pond Rd. to a report of criminal trespass.
Two female employees reported two females came into the store and when they were told they used the wrong bathroom the two females started getting loud and cursing the two employees.
The complainants advised after the females were told to leave the store a male came in the store and was cursing stating he was going to come back and “f$%k her up.”
One of the complainants stated the male pushed the door so hard she was pushed into a display. The other complainant said she threw a bottle of Windex at the man so he would leave after he pushed her backwards.
One of the female complainants was able to provide the vehicle description and tag number.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other incidents recently reported to the JPD were:
•theft by taking at Amazon, Hog Mountain Rd., Jefferson, where a transfer driver had reportedly taken 922 items totaling over $30,936 and did not scan them.
•truancy at Jefferson Middle School, Dragon Dr., Jefferson, where a student had reportedly missed over 40 days of school for unexcused reasons.
•truancy at Jefferson High School, Washington St., Jefferson, where a student had reportedly missed 69 days of school for unexcused reasons.
•hit and run; failure to stop and render aid at the Chevron on Athens St., Jefferson, where a vehicle struck the propane exchange cage in front of the store causing the window to shatter and cave in towards the cashier.
•Driving Under the Influence (DUI) of alcohol, failure to maintain lane, adult safety belt violation, operating a vehicle with a suspended/cancelled/revoked registration and possession of an open alcohol container on Old Pendergrass Rd., Jefferson, where a traffic accident was reported.
•wanted person located on Jett Roberts Rd. at Storey Ln., Jefferson.
•criminal trespass on Jimmy Reynolds Dr., Jefferson, where a dispute was reported between a woman and her son.
•public drunkenness at Diesel Donuts and Coffee, East Public Square, Jefferson, where an intoxicated man was harassing woman and children.
•information report on Brittany Ln., Jefferson, where a man reported his neighbor complained about his kids riding their go-cart and dirt bike in his front yard causing excessive noise.
•hit and run; failure to stop and render aid on Hwy. 129 North at Interstate 85, Jefferson, where a man reported another vehicle struck his vehicle and fled the scene.
•information report on Washington St., Jefferson, where the driver of a garbage truck reported he accidentally damaged the gate access card reader behind the Jefferson Library.
•assist medical unit at Mission foods, John B. Brooks Rd., Jefferson, where a man fell off a ladder and was transported to a Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville for treatment.
•possession of a drug-related object, possession of marijuana, possession of any controlled substance with the intent to distribute and possession of cocaine on Hwy. 11, Jefferson, where a two-car traffic accident was reported.
•criminal trespass on Jefferson Walk Cir., Jefferson, where a man reported vandalism at the pool and playground areas.
•DUI – drugs on Hwy. 129 South at Academy Church Rd., Jefferson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•criminal trespass on Red Tail Rd., Jefferson, where a dispute was reported between an 18-year-old female and her 19-year-old ex-boyfriend.
•criminal trespass on Washington Pkwy., Jefferson, where a dispute was reported between a woman and her husband.
•open door at Aiko Importing, H.D. Robinson Blvd., Jefferson, where an alarm was going off.
•suspicious person at a Red Bud Rd., Jefferson, residence, where someone on a scooter was reportedly trying to break into the neighbor’s house.
•wanted person located on Hwy. 129 North at Winder Hwy., Jefferson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•simple battery on Sterling Lake Way, Jefferson, where a man reported being struck in the face by another man.
•lost/mislaid property on Jefco Dr., Jefferson, where a man reported his tag missing.
•information report on Andrew Jackson Ct., Jefferson, where a woman reported receiving a threatening phone call from an unknown man.
•information report on Lakeview Bend Cir., Jefferson, where a woman reported an on-going dispute with her neighbor.
•unlawful eavesdropping or surveillance on Kissam St., Jefferson, where a woman had questions about someone filming her without her permission.
•abandoned vehicle on Sycamore St., Jefferson, where a vehicle was partially in the roadway
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.