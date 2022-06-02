The jail log in the June 1 issue of The Jackson Herald incorrectly indicated that a Justin Edward Gray, 34, of Jefferson, was arrested for vehicular homicide and following too closely. That was the incorrect identity of the person who was arrested.
The correct arrestee was: Justin Bryant Gray, 35, 248 South Thomas St., Elberton, who was charged for following too closely and homicide by vehicle in the second degree.
