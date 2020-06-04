A handyman allegedly threatened to kill a client in Arcade recently over money owed for work, according to the client. The handyman denied those claims to Arcade police, which investigated the incident on May 29.
An officer met with the client who said he’d hired the handyman to do work around his Melvin Phillips Rd. residence and on his lawnmower. But the client said he later started a dispute with the handyman over the amount owed for the work. He said the handyman called him and “threatened to shoot him and kill him,” according to the incident report.
The client also told police he thought the handyman had returned to his residence.
The handyman, when contacted by police, acknowledged the dispute over money but denied having threatening to harm or kill the client or having returned to his property.
Other incidents reported to the Arcade Police Department were:
•agency assist on Hwy. 129 South where an officer assisted a female who was vomiting on the roadside. The woman, who was accompanied by a man, had just left Piedmont Athens Region First Care with a possible appendix attack. She was taken to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center.
•theft by taking on Athens Hwy. where a store owner provided video footage of an employee stealing an undetermined number of lottery tickets, along with store merchandise.
•suspicious incident on Hwy. 129 where a woman said she was run off the road by a white semi truck that moved over into her lane.
•theft by taking on Hwy. 82 South where a store clerk said a woman had $100 loaded on her net spend card at the store, but never gave money to the clerk. She said the woman “fumbled around, counting money, and left.” The woman’s husband later paid the amount owed.
•verbal dispute on Rock Forge Ln. where a woman said an argument between her sister and sister’s ex-boyfriend led to her sister being pushed. The woman said this is a common occurrence between the two. The woman’s sister, however, said she needed no assistance.
•agency assist on Hwy. 129 where an officer assisted a Jefferson Police Department and Drug Task Force officer with a traffic stop where a quantity of what appeared to be methamphetamine and a handgun were found.
•damage to property on Rock Forge Rd. where a motorist hit a dog, knocking the fog light of her vehicle out of place. The dog left after being hit, and the responding officer could not find it.
•agency assist on Rambler Inn Rd. where an officer responded to a man possibly suffering from a stroke and assisted placing the patient on a gurney.
•forgery and theft by taking on Athens Hwy. where a man alleged that someone had taken his checks and forged one for an amount of $325 and deposited the money.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.