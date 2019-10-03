A woman recently found a bag of her clothing dropped off at her residence on Savage Rd. When the woman and a friend opened the bag, they found the clothes wet and smelly and believed they were urinated and defecated on.
The women said they do not know who damaged the clothing, but the clothes were dropped off by the woman’s mother.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other incidents recently reported to the JCSO in Athens/South Jackson were:
•assisted the Georgia State Patrol with a vehicle accident on Crooked Creek Rd.
•well pump reported stolen from New Kings Bridge Rd.
•someone reported seeing unidentified flying objects on Tallassee Rd.
•assisted EMS with a man experiencing cardiac arrest on Jefferson River Rd.
•JCSO vehicle accident with a deer on Hwy. 129.
•a deputy killed a severely injured deer on Brock Rd.
•welfare check on a woman on Anniston Dr., but deputies found the woman was not at the residence. The current resident said the woman does not live with her, and no one by her name had lived at the residence before her.
•complaints of an argument at South Jackson Elementary School.
•a man said his father hurt his feelings on Cane Creek Rd.
•a man complained about a vehicle pulling into his driveway on Crooked Creek Ln.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.