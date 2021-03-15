A Comer man reported theft by conversion and identity theft fraud to the Commerce Police Department recently.
On Thursday, March 11, the man told officers an ex-employee, a Jefferson man, charged items at the Sherwin-Williams Paint Store on Homer Rd. The complainant said the Jefferson man was not authorized to make the purchases and used his (complainant’s) son’s name to chrge the items.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other incidents recently reported to the CPD were:
•Driving Under the Influence (DUI) – refusal at Love’s Travel Stop, Maysville Rd., Commerce, where a man was passed out in the front seat of a truck for 20 minutes or more.
•lost/mislaid property at Ingles, Hwy. 334, Commerce, where a woman reported her wallet missing.
•driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked and too fast for conditions/speeding on Ridgeway St. at Homer Rd., Commerce, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug-related objects, warrant executed, adult seat belt violation, tampering with evidence, crossing state/county guard lines with weapons/intoxicants, possession of marijuana and possession of methamphetamine on South Elm St. at South Elm St., Commerce, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•DUI – alcohol and failure to maintain lane on SR 98 at Locus St., Commerce, where a traffic accident was reported.
•financial transaction card fraud at Pinnacle Bank, North Elm St., Commerce, where a man reported more than $2,342 in fraudulent charges on one of his bank accounts.
•domestic dispute on Andy St., Commerce, between a woman’s daughter and the daughter’s boyfriend.
•domestic dispute on Hannah Way, Commerce, between a woman and her husband.
•failure to maintain lane and leaving the scene of an accident on Old Maysville Rd., Commerce, where a vehicle struck a power pole.
•speeding and driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked on Interstate 85 North, Commerce, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•headlights requirements violation, driving without a valid driver’s license and giving a false name, address or birthdate to a law enforcement officer at Ingles, Hwy. 334, Commerce, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•information report on Hospital Rd., Commerce, where a man reported finding a bucket, some work boots and a clear glass pipe wrapped in a brown paper bag.
•animal complaint on Old Colony Pl., Commerce, where a dog had reportedly bitten a man riding a motorcycle.
•missing person out of Barrow County located at Fast and Friendly, Ila Rd., Commerce.
•warrant served on North Elm St., Commerce, where a suspicious male was reported walking along the street.
•warrant served at the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office, Experiment Station Rd., Watkinsville.
