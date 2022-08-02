Commerce police were recently called for a report of arson at a Harmony St. residence.
Officers found the residential fire fully-involved during the July 27 incident.
Two men were outside the house and were looking for two missing dogs. One of the men said the dogs followed him outside, but said he heard them in the residence. Officers couldn't go inside the residence to check for the dogs. The owner wasn't able to locate the dogs.
The man said his son had started the fire. He had left the scene before officers arrived. A witness said she'd seen the two men arguing and saw a vehicle come and go at the residence several times.
The Commerce Fire Department notified the State Fire Marshal's Office.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other recent incidents reported to the Commerce Police Department included:
- theft by taking on State St. where a woman reported a man took her firearm.
- criminal damage to property-second degree on North Elm St. where a window was broken at a business.
- expired registration; open container (passenger); and sale, manufacture, deliver or possess dangerous drugs on Hwy. 15 where three people were arrested during a traffic stop. One of the passengers had an open container of alcohol. Cocaine was also found in the vehicle.
- theft by deception-felony on Maysville Rd. where a store employee was scammed by someone claiming to work for the business' corporate office.
- damage to property and hit and run on Hwy. 334 where a log truck struck a wall and left the scene.
- information on Roosevelt Blvd. where a juvenile reportedly got a knife and said he wanted to kill a family member.
- theft by taking-felony on Highland Estates where a man reported two HVAC units were taken.
- warrant executed on Ila Rd. where a woman was arrested during a traffic stop.
- no insurance on Waterworks Rd. where a man was cited during a traffic stop.
- possession of methamphetamine on S. Elm St. where a man was arrested for a warrant after someone reported a suspicious person. The man also had suspected methamphetamine.
- missing person on Old Harden Orchard Rd. where a woman reported her adult daughter was missing and possibly with a family member.
- information on Mason Manor Pl. where a woman reported a man harassed her about money.
- suspicious incident on Stark St. where a man thought someone had been tampering with his vehicle.
- information on Baylor Ave. where a man reported someone entered under-construction houses and cut the home run lines.
- driving under the influence (DUI)-less safe; driving on wrong side of the roadway; and failure to maintain lane on Veterans Memorial Pkwy. where a man was arrested after officers stopped him for driving northbound in the southbound lane. He also failed to maintain lane several times. Officers smelled alcohol on the man and he was arrested after a field sobriety test.
- theft by shoplifting on Maysville Rd. where someone took several items from a store.
- domestic dispute on Heritage Hills Dr. where two people argued. Both claimed the other had either pushed or struck them.
- driving while license is suspended or revoked; fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer; warrant service; reckless driving; failure to maintain lane; and tampering with evidence-felony on Veterans Memorial Pkwy. where a man was arrested after officers attempted to stop him for a warrant. A pursuit ensued and the driver traveled from Hwy. 441/Hwy. 59 to State St./Thomas Dr. before stopping. The driver failed to maintain lane several times during the pursuit and also reportedly threw a white substance out of the vehicle.
- DUI-combination; failure to stop at a stop/yield sign; and open container on Cherry St. where a man was arrested during a traffic stop. He reportedly smelled of alcohol and was arrested after a field sobriety test. Officers also found an open bottle of whiskey and four beers (two of which were empty) in the vehicle.
- no insurance and suspended registration on N. Elm St. where a man was cited during a traffic stop.
- battery on Steve Reynolds Industrial Pkwy. where coworkers argued and one of them reportedly chased another on a cart and later struck him in the jaw.
- aggravated assault on South Broad St. where a man was arrested after a woman said he placed a phone cord around her neck and pulled it. She told officers she struck him to get away and he struck her in return. The man denied there being a physical altercation.
- theft by taking on Crossing Pl. where a woman said a man took $80.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.