On Tuesday, June 22, a Commerce Police Department officer responded to United Community Bank, Homer Rd., Commerce, where an employee reported receiving a text message from an unknown number with someone pretending to be a female co-worker he knows asking him to put money on an Apple card and bring it to them and they would pay him back.
When contacted, the female co-worker advised it was not her.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other incidents recently reported to the CPD were:
•driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked and headlight requirements violation on South Elm St., Commerce, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•theft by taking on Williford St., Commerce, where a man reported the theft of an ice cooler from the back of his brother’s truck.
•financial transaction card fraud on Hillcrest Dr., Commerce, where a woman reported ongoing issues with a man attempting to take money from her account through fraudulent means.
•terroristic threats and acts at a Ridgeway St., Commerce, residence, where a couple reported having an issue with a man over a dog they had been caring for over a year for him and the man sent them threatening text messages.
•criminal trespass at Dollar Tree, Maysville Rd., Commerce, where a woman who had received a criminal trespass warning for five years was at the store.
•possession of methamphetamine, possession of amphetamine, warrant served and hands-free violation on South Broad St., Commerce, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•criminal trespass on Orchard Cir., Commerce, where a woman reported someone had vandalized her vehicle by throwing an egg at the vehicle windshield.
