Commerce police were recently called for a report of burglary at a Maysville Rd. business.

According to the Commerce Police Department report, a man forced his way into the store on the night of Sept. 22. The man struck three gaming machines with a tool in an attempt to get one open. He reportedly opened one of the machines and took $411 from it before leaving the store.

