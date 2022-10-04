Commerce police were recently called for a report of burglary at a Maysville Rd. business.
According to the Commerce Police Department report, a man forced his way into the store on the night of Sept. 22. The man struck three gaming machines with a tool in an attempt to get one open. He reportedly opened one of the machines and took $411 from it before leaving the store.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other recent incidents reported to the CPD included:
- warrant served on Hwy. 441 N where a man was arrested for a warrant during a traffic stop for speeding.
- theft by shoplifting on Maysville Rd. where a man was cited after taking a wrench from a store without paying for it.
- domestic dispute on Willoughby Homes where a woman wanted her ex-husband criminally trespassed from her residence.
- theft by taking-felony on Maysville Rd. where a man said his trailer was damaged and four tires were missing.
- theft of lost/mislaid property-felony on Hwy. 334 where a woman reported her wallet was missing.
- animal at-large on Hillcrest St. where a woman said her neighbor's dog bit her granddaughter.
- information on North Elm St. where a woman reported a dress wasn't cleaned at a business.
- information walk-in report where a woman said her ex-boyfriend was near her residence and that she has a temporary protection order on him.
- warrant executed on Clayton St. where a man was arrested for a warrant. He and a woman had been parked in a vehicle at Willoughby Park and the car reportedly smelled of marijuana.
- driving while license is suspended or revoked and speeding on Hwy. 441 N where a man was arrested during a traffic stop.
