Thieves hit Commerce business twice in a two-week period.
On Friday, September 11, Commerce Police Department officers responded to Tractor Supply on Homer Rd. to the reported theft of several kayaks. The first theft was reported on August 29.
On September 11 the manager arrived around 6 a.m. and found the lock had been cut on the area where five kayaks had been strapped to the fence at the front of the store.
Two of the missing kayaks were found in the grass between Tractor Supply and the back of Dollar General.
The stolen kayaks are valued at approximately $1,000.
In the area near Dollar General where the two kayaks were found it appeared someone drove through the grass. A paint transfer was seen on the fence that looked as if it had been struck by something, but it was unknown if that was from this incident or a prior incident.
OTHER INCIDENTS
•too fast for conditions and possession of marijuana on Hwy. 441, Commerce, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•warrant served at Fast and Friendly, Ila Rd., Commerce, where a suspicious person was reported. An employee reported a female had been “passed out” in her vehicle for over three hours and when they tried to wake her to inform her she needed to leave the property she would only look at them and laugh.
•purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution, etc. of marijuana and impeding the flow of traffic by driving side-by-side on Hwy. 15, Commerce, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•damage to property and hit and run, duty of the driver to stop at or return to the scene of an accident on Huntington Ln., Commerce, where a man reported he heard a crash and found his mailbox had been destroyed by the driver of a Chevrolet Camaro.
•information report at Heritage Crossing Apartments, Commerce, where a woman reported someone was banging on her back door in what she believes was an attempt to break in.
•affray at the Commerce Civic Center, State St., Commerce, where several adults were involved in a fight reportedly over a misunderstanding between two children.
•information report on Hannah Way, Commerce, where a man reported his wife, whom he has a Temporary Protective Order (TPO) against, was driving around his road.
•theft by taking at Quality Foods, Maysville Rd., Commerce, where a woman reported her purse, with $300 in cash, her cell phone, car keys and her sister’s EBT card inside, had been stolen.
•financial transaction card fraud reported to the Commerce Police Department, South Elm St., Commerce, where a woman reported over $2,250 in fraudulent charges on her bank debit card.
•entering an automobile of other motor vehicle with the intent to commit a theft at Auto Gallery Dodge, Homer Rd., Commerce, where a man reported $1,600 had been stolen from inside the console of his truck while it was at this location.
•theft by taking on Cedar Dr. Ext., Commerce, where a man reported a female he knew stole $300 from inside the sunglass compartment of his car.
•suspicious incident at the General Electric Appliance Distribution Center, Steve Reynolds Industrial Pkwy., Commerce, where a man reported the license plate had been stolen off his trailer.
•domestic dispute between a woman and her ex-boyfriend at a Crossing Pl., Commerce, residence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.