On Tuesday, December 8, officers with the Commerce Police Department responded to a burglary report at a local business.
An employee at United Rentals on Maysville Rd. reported the chain linked fence had been cut in order for someone to gain entry to the lot.
The complainant advised multiple items were missing, including a portable troch kit, leaf blower, cut-off saw, welder and several gas cans.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other incidents recently reported to the CPD were:
•battery at the Commerce Sports Bar and Grill, South Broad St., Commerce, where a physical altercation involving several individuals was reported.
•no insurance, expired registration and abandoned vehicle towed on SR 15 North, Commerce, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked, failure to stop at a stop sign, possession of amphetamine and possession and use of drug-related objects on South Broad St., Commerce, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•too fast for conditions and possession of amphetamine on Interstate 85 North, Commerce, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•leaving the scene of an accident on Preston Ct., Commerce, where a two-car accident was reported.
•driving without a valid driver’s license and affixing materials that reduce or increase light on Interstate 85 North, Commerce, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•recovered stolen motor vehicle on Interstate 85 South, Commerce, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•financial transaction card forgery at Tractor Supply, Homer Rd., Commerce, where a man had attempted to purchase over $732 in merchandise with a fraudulent debit/credit card.
•pedestrian under the influence of alcohol or drugs at Nail Artist and Tan, Homer Rd., Commerce, where the complaint reported a female in the business that was “acting as though she was under the influence of narcotics.”
•damage to property on Interstate 85 South, Commerce, where a woman reported as she was traveling in the right lane another vehicle passed her traveling in the left lane and she heard a loud explosion and her driver’s side window broke out. She said she was not sure if the vehicle’s passengers had thrown something at her window, but it was possible.
•warrant executed on South Broad St., Commerce, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•expired registration and no insurance on SR 15 South, Commerce, where a traffic stop was conducted.
