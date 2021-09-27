Catalytic converters stolen from several vehicles at a Commerce business.
On Wednesday, September 22, an officer with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office was called out to Jackson Towing and Auto Repair Service, 2081 Hwy. 441, Commerce, where an employee reported someone stole catalytic converters several vehicles.
The complainant said after 4:30 p.m. on September 21 someone entered the fenced-in property and stole a total of 11 catalytic converters off 11 vehicles.
He said the garage was also entered through a back window and a floor jack was used to steal the parts off the vehicles.
COMMERCE
Other incidents reported to the JCSO in Commerce were:
•information on Waterworks Rd. at Hoods Mill Rd., Commerce, where a tree was down in the roadway.
•information at East Jackson Comprehensive High School, Hoods Mill Rd., Commerce, where a parent reported her child was being unruly.
•abandoned vehicle on Whitlock Rd., Commerce.
•theft by taking at East Jackson Comprehensive High School, Hoods Mill Rd., Commerce.
•theft by shoplifting at Tommy Hilfiger, Steven B. Tanger Blvd., Commerce, where two women had taken items from the store without paying.
•suspicious activity at the old Oconee Baptist Church, Hwy. 82 North, Commerce, where an open door was found.
•Temporary Protective Order (TPO) service at a Pine St., Commerce, residence.
•damage to a vehicle on Interstate 85 South, Commerce, where a man reported as he was traveling south on I-85 when a tire was launched out from under the mower of a tractor and struck the front of his vehicle causing a large amount of damage.
•possession, display, use, manufacture, alteration, sale or distribution of, underage consumption/purchase/furnish to/sell to alcoholic beverage, no valid driver’s license on person, open container and failure to maintain lane on Hwy. 441 at Hwy. 334, Commerce, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•damage to property and damage to a vehicle on Old Airport Rd., Commerce, where a man reported a neighbor’s dog had damaged his vehicle.
•assist Commerce Police Department officers with a dispute at a Mason Manor Pl., Commerce, residence.
•obstruction of law enforcement officers and disorderly conduct at a Pinecone Trl., Commerce, residence, where a man and woman were arguing and yelling.
•accident with a deer on Ila Rd. at D. Williams Rd., Commerce.
•simple battery at East Jackson Middle School, Hoods Mill Rd., Commerce, where the assistant principal reported a student had shoved a teacher.
•dispute between a man and woman at a James Maxwell Rd., Commerce, residence, where the man reportedly told the woman he would burn the house down if she didn’t bring his stuff back.
•battery, theft by taking, damage to property and interfering with call for emergency assistance at a Settlement Rd., Commerce, residence.
•welfare check on a female at a Waterwheel Dr., Commerce, residence.
•information at East Jackson Middle School, Hoods Mill Rd., Commerce, where a woman asked about information on what could be done if someone had choked her child and the school hadn’t done anything about it.
•assist Madison County Sheriff’s Office personnel with a traffic stop on Hwy. 334, Commerce.
•fraudulent attempts to obtain refunds at an Apple Valley Rd., Commerce, residence, where a man reported he was not refunded the money he paid down on a weight bench that another man had for sale.
•theft by shoplifting at Tommy Hilfiger, Steven B. Tanger Blvd., Commerce, where a man had reportedly taken four stacks of 12 T-shirts, valued at almost $1,900, from the store without paying.
•information on South Apple Valley Rd. at Duckett Rd., Commerce, where a female was walking on the side of the road.
•welfare check on a female at a Greer Rd., Commerce, residence.
•dispute between a woman and her brother and warrant service at a B. Wilson Rd., Commerce, residence.
•accident with a deer on Hwy. 441 at the Banks County Line, Commerce.
•information on W.L. Williams Rd., Commerce, where someone illegally dumped furniture, bags of trash and a refrigerator.
•information at East Jackson Comprehensive High School, Hoods Mill Rd., Commerce, in reference to the well-being of a student at East Jackson Elementary School.
•information on Woods Bridge Rd., Commerce, where a tree was down blocking the roadway.
•possession of marijuana, impeding traffic flow and use of safety belts violation on Interstate 85 South, Commerce, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•information on Old Ridge Rd. at Wilbanks Rd., Commerce, where a domestic disturbance was reported.
•transport of a prisoner from Hwy. 98, Commerce, to the Jackson County Jail.
JEFFERSON
Incidents reported to the JCSO in Jefferson were:
•information on Jefferson River Rd. at River Meadows, Jefferson, where a single-vehicle accident was reported.
•suspicious activity at a Sanctuary Dr., Jefferson, residence, where a suspicious vehicle “that smelled like drugs” was reported.
•damage to a vehicle on Holly Springs Rd. at Interstate 85, Jefferson, where a woman reported her vehicle had been rear-ended by another vehicle that took off onto I-85 South.
•Driving Under the Influence (DUI) of alcohol and failure to maintain lane on Mark Dodd Rd., Jefferson, where a single-vehicle accident was reported.
•assist Jefferson Police Department officers on Virginia Ave., Jefferson, where a couple were in the process of separating.
•accident with a deer on Commerce Rd., Jefferson.
•damage to a vehicle on Hwy. 82 North, Jefferson, where a man reported a piece of glass fell off a trailer and struck his vehicle causing minor damage.
•civil matter at a Tyler Way, Jefferson, residence, where a dispute was reported.
•lost/found item on Thyatira-Brockton Rd., Jefferson, where a man reported a misplaced tag decal.
•suspicious activity at Kemp Glass, Hwy. 124 West, Jefferson, where a man reported hearing someone firing a weapon from a vehicle
•animal complaint on Lyle Field Rd., Jefferson, where a cow was in the roadway.
•instructional permits; graduating licensing and related restrictions; temporary on Old Swimming Pool Rd. at Hwy. 129, Jefferson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•Driving Under the Influence (DUI) of alcohol and failure to maintain lane on Mark Dodd Rd., Jefferson, where a single-vehicle accident was reported.
•death investigation (non-murder) at a Jackson Walk, Jefferson, residence, where a female had fell and was not breathing.
•information at an Athens Hwy., Jefferson, residence, where a fight was reported.
•suspicious activity on Creek Nation Rd., Jefferson, where a man reported several speeding vehicles traveling up and down the roadway.
•damage to a vehicle on Creek Nation Rd., Jefferson, where a single-vehicle accident was reported.
•criminal damage to property at the Empower Career Center, Winder Hwy., Jefferson.
•information at the Empower Career Center, Winder Hwy., Jefferson, where a juvenile had possibly caused damage to the facility.
•damage to a vehicle on Hwy. 15 at County Farm Rd., Jefferson, where a Jackson County Correctional Institute work truck was damaged when it struck a parked concrete pump truck.
•deposit account fraud at Jackson Electric Membership Corporation, Commerce Rd., Jefferson, where a fraudulent check was reported.
•criminal interference with government property at the Jackson County Jail, Stan Evans Dr., Jefferson, where a sprinkler in one of the pods had been popped off.
•accident with a deer on Jackson Trail Rd., Jefferson.
•suspicious activity on Lark Trl., Jefferson, where a man reported he had received threats from his ex-wife, whom he had a TPO against.
•assist Georgia State Patrol trooper with a motor vehicle accident on Holly Springs Rd., Jefferson.
•damage to a vehicle on Plainview Rd., Jefferson, where a woman reported another vehicle in her lane of travel struck the passenger side mirror on her vehicle and knocked it off and then left the scene.
•information at the Jackson County Courthouse, Jackson Pkwy., Jefferson.
•suspicious activity on Tyler Way, Jefferson, where a woman reported she believed her husband, whom she is in the process of divorcing, had entered her vehicle and placed some items inside that belonged to her after being told not to touch or remove any of her property until the divorce is final.
•suspicious activity on McKinney Rd., Jefferson, where a man reported someone had unhooked a trailer from his brother-in-law’s truck that was parked at his residence.
•welfare check on a female at a Shamus Way, Jefferson, residence.
•accident with a deer on Galilee Church Rd., Jefferson.
•suspicious activity on Harden Terrace Cir., Jefferson, where a couple was seen going from one building to another.
•information on Dry Pond Rd. at Interstate 85, Jefferson, where a tractor-trailer was broken down in the travel lanes of Dry Pond Rd.
•abandoned vehicle on Hwy. 15, Jefferson.
•damage to property on Ethridge Rd., Jefferson, where a man reported a car ran off the road and run over some rocks around his mailbox and his water meter.
•dispute involving several individuals at a Hwy. 82 North, Jefferson, residence.
•information on Harden Terrace Cir., Jefferson, where the property manager advised some kids from one of the apartments were outside banging on the door to get in and no one was watching them.
•dispute between a man and woman at Harper’s Towing, Rock Forge Rd., Jefferson.
•animal complaint on Lyle Field Rd. at Ralph Garrison Rd., Jefferson, where a cow was in the roadway.
•animal complaint on Storey Meadows Dr., Jefferson, where a woman reported her neighbor’s dog had come into her yard and attacked her daughter’s dog.
•Driving Under the Influence (DUI) – alcohol on Commerce Rd., Jefferson, where a car crash was reported.
•suspicious activity at the Round Barn, Hwy. 15, Jefferson, where a woman was sleeping in her car.
•assist motorist who ran out of gas on Holly Springs Rd. at Wayne Poultry Rd., Jefferson.
•information on Brockton Oaks Dr., Jefferson, where a woman reported her daughter wasn’t in her bedroom when she went in to wake her up to go to school. It was later determined her daughter rode the bus and was at school.
•information on Hwy. 82 South, Jefferson, where a male and female were reportedly walking on the roadway.
•assist medical unit at a Porter Rd., Jefferson, residence, where a female had fallen in the bathroom and was not breathing.
•missing person from an Old Kings Bridge Rd., Jefferson, residence, where a woman reported her sister missing.
•information on Samples Rd., Jefferson, where a death notice was delivered to a female.
•information at Georgia Department of Transportation barn on Airport Rd., Jefferson, where a female was walking in the roadway.
•simple battery reported to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Stan Evans Dr., Jefferson. The complainant stated her boyfriend’s grandfather grabbed her arm, yelled at her, pushed her down onto a toy in the floor and then her boyfriend and the grandfather “ganged up” on her.
GILLSVILLE
Incidents reported to the JCSO in Gillsville were:
•damage to property on Holly Springs Rd., Gillsville, where a man reported his mailbox and post had been damaged.
•dispute between a woman and her boyfriend at a Silverwood Dr., Gillsville, residence.
MAYSVILLE
Incidents reported to the JCSO in Maysville were:
•civil matter at a Red Oak Rd., Maysville, residence.
•noise complaint on Golden Nugget Way, Maysville, where loud music was reported.
•noise complaint on Silver Dollar Rd., Maysville, where loud music was reported.
•threats at a Red Oak Dr., Maysville, residence, where a man reported a a female had threatened to beat him with a bat.
•dispute between several individuals at a Beacon Dr., Maysville, residence.
•information on Dixon Bridge Rd. at Deadwyler Rd., Maysville, where a large amount of grass clippings were in the road causing a hazard.
•suspicious activity on Red Oak Rd., Maysville, where a man reported the door on his residence had been kicked in.
•information at Hurricane Shoals Park, Hurricane Shoals Rd., Maysville, where two people were locked inside the park and couldn’t get their vehicles out.
•animal complaint on Maysville Rd. at Twin Mill Dr., Maysville, where cows were in the roadway.
•animal complaint on Maysville Rd. at Industrial Dr., Maysville, where cows were in the roadway.
•abandoned vehicle, damage to a vehicle and duty to stop at the scene of an accident – hit and run, leaving the scene of an accident on Hale Rd. at Hale Ct., Maysville, where a wrecked vehicle was located.
•suspicious activity on Green Hill Ct., Maysville, where a man reported an unknown person was blocking an entrance to his property.
•contempt of Superior Court on Pleasant Acres Dr., Maysville.
•welfare check on a female at a Yarbrough-Ridgeway Rd., Maysville, residence.
•animal complaint on Donahoo Rd., Maysville, where calves were in the roadway.
•possession of methamphetamine and criminal trespass at an Edwin Reynolds Rd., Maysville, residence, where a woman reported a car was parked next the house on her rental property and no one was supposed to be there.
•animal complaint on Latty Ln., Maysville, where a woman reported her dog had been shot by a BB gun.
•suspicious activity on Hale Rd. at Green Hill Ct., Maysville, where a man was reportedly laying in the roadway with his feet propped up on a bicycle.
NICHOLSON
Incidents reported to the JCSO in Nicholson were:
•driving while driver’s license is suspended/revoked on Broad St. at Mulberry St., Nicholson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•information on Z. Williams Rd., Nicholson, where a vehicle driving at a high rate of speed was reported.
•juvenile issue at a Chandler Bridge Rd., Nicholson, residence.
•suspicious activity and dispute at a Mulberry St., Nicholson, residence, where a woman reported she had observed a dispute between two men in the parking lot at Dan’s Food Mart and when the two men separated one left in a vehicle and the other, who was in possession of a gun, started walking toward Sanford Rd. at which time he threw the gun behind her residence and continued walking.
•simple battery and simple battery against a person 65 years or older – FVA on Antioch Church Rd., Nicholson, where a dispute between several family members was reported.
•harassing communications on Church St., Nicholson, where a woman reported her 17-year-old daughter was being harassed on social media by a 16-year-old female while attending East Jackson Comprehensive High School.
•loitering or prowling on Mulberry St., Nicholson, where a theft was reported.
•dispute between a man and his ex-wife at a Z. Williams Rd., Nicholson, residence.
•dispute between a woman and her son at an Old U.S. 441, Nicholson, residence, where the woman reported her son took her vehicle without her permission.
•dispute between neighbors on Ivy Creek Dr., Nicholson, where a man reported he believed his internet cable had been cut by his neighbor.
•suspicious activity on Mulberry St., Nicholson, where a man reported someone had broken his window and a man had come into his home.
•theft by taking on Hawks Ridge Rd., Nicholson, where a man reported his Glock 45 caliber gun had been stolen.
•dispute between a woman and her ex-boyfriend at a Wilson Cemetery Rd., Nicholson, residence.
•information on Hwy. 441, Nicholson, where a woman reported her dog got out of her car at a business and she was trying to find it.
•suspicious activity on Watkins Farm Rd., Nicholson, where suspicious vehicles were in the roadway.
•assist Georgia State Patrol trooper with a three-vehicle accident on Hwy. 441 at Old Athens Dr., Nicholson.
•information on Wages Bridge Rd. at Jarrett Rd., Nicholson, where a woman reported a speeding golf cart.
•information on Jim David Rd., Nicholson, where possible child abuse was reported.
•lost/found item on Wilbanks Rd. at Hwy. 441, Nicholson, where a man reported finding a Beretta 9mm handgun in a holster on the shoulder of the roadway.
•suspicious activity at East Jackson Park, Lakeview Dr., Nicholson, where a car was parked with two people inside asleep at 11:45 p.m.
NORTH JACKSON
Incidents reported to the JCSO in North Jackson were:
•civil matter at a Guy Cooper Rd., Pendergrass, residence.
•forgery at a Pond Fork Church Rd., Pendergrass, residence, where a woman reported someone fraudulently signed her name on an Amazon delivery ticket for an item that was never delivered to her residence but was left at a neighboring residence.
•suspicious activity on Pleasant Hill Dr., Talmo, where two men were reported walking around the neighbor going door-to-door.
•assist Pendergrass Police Department officers on Cedar Dr., Pendergrass, with a civil matter.
•damage to property on Old State Rd., Pendergrass, where a man reported due to the road being rough and having bad dips it broke the front axle on his trailer.
•assist Oconee County Sheriff’s Office officers about a possible missing person at a Whites Bottom Rd., Pendergrass, residence.
•assist motorist who ran off the roadway into a stream on Toy Wright Rd. at Wayne Poultry Rd., Pendergrass.
•information at a Hwy. 129 North, Talmo, residence, where a woman reported her father had possibly sent money to a scam.
•suspicious activity on Fairview Rd. at Murphy Rd., Pendergrass, where multiple piles of mail were found on the side of the road.
•theft by deception on Pleasant Hill Dr., Talmo, where a man reported a scam involving a trailer rental.
•suspicious activity on Glenn Gee Rd., Pendergrass, where a man reported his wife had heard an audible alarm on one of their windows go off.
•suspicious activity on Fairview Rd. at Hwy. 60, Pendergrass, where several pieces of mail was found on the side of the road.
•civil matter and mental person at a Wayne Poultry Rd., Pendergrass, residence.
•dispute between a man and woman at an A.J. Irving Rd., Talmo, residence.
SOUTH JACKSON
Incidents reported to the JCSO in South Jackson were:
•theft by taking on Hwy. 441 at Old 441, Athens, where a woman reported the catalytic converter had been stolen off her vehicle while it was parked on the roadside at this location.
•suspicious activity on Richmar Rd. at Hwy. 441 South, Athens, where a vehicle with a male driver was parked.
•simple battery – FVA at a Timber Ridge Dr., Athens, residence, where a domestic dispute between a man was woman was reported.
•theft by shoplifting at the J&J Flea Market, Commerce Rd., Athens, where the manager reported an armed man took some items from a vendor’s table and left.
•suspicious activity on Moore Rd., Athens, where a woman reported her landlord would not stop banging on her door and she believed he was trying to break in.
•suspicious activity on Tallassee Rd., Athens, where a man reported a vehicle heading toward Athens drove by firing a weapon.
•warrant service on Hwy. 129 North at Hwy. 330, Athens, where a traffic accident was reported.
•assist medical unit at a Marie Ct., Athens, residence, where a female had passed out and was not breathing.
•suspicious activity on Archer Grove School Rd., Athens, where a woman reported a phone scam.
•information on Tallassee Rd. at Prospect Church Rd., Athens, where a tree was in the roadway.
WEST JACKSON
Incidents reported to the JCSO in Braselton and Hoschton were:
•theft on Hwy. 53 where a woman said jewelry valued as much as $100,000 was stolen from a purse in her bedroom while she and her family were moving into their new residence. The woman and her husband said as many as 15 people were in and out of the home during the day but that only two people — workers for mattress company — entered the bedroom unattended. The woman said the missing jewelry added up to at least $80,000 but expected the value to exceed $100,000. According to the incident report, the majority of the items were manufactured by custom jeweler Lazaro.
•mental subject on Kingswood Way where a veteran, who reportedly suffers from mental health issues, changed the locks to his home, preventing his wife from accessing the residence.
•suspicious activity on Charlie Cooper Rd. where a Corvette was reported speeding in the area.
•agency assist on Hwy. 53 to a motor vehicle accident which left a power pole damaged.
•dispute on West Jefferson St. where a woman requested that law enforcement accompany her to her family’s house to pick up a vehicle. The woman said her family members are “often drunk and causing issues” whenever the she is around them.
•suspicious activity on Prescott Pt. where a man said he saw three males with flashlights in his neighbor’s backyard. A deputy found a group of men at an Air BnB next door who reportedly had been drinking and became lost trying to find the rental.
•contempt of court on Arbor Trace where a man reportedly attempted to contact his son after being released from prison, violating his bond agreement.
•simple battery on Pocket Rd. where a man said his intoxicated roommate pushed and choked him. The roommate said the man started the altercation.
•dispute on Sassafras Ln. where woman said a man attempted to charge her $1,000 for laying pine straw. She reportedly paid $700 through PayPal to get him to leave her residence, and then canceled the transaction. The woman was told this was mostly like a scam.
•suspicious activity on City Square where a man said heard a male and female arguing at an adjacent business. During the argument, the man said he heard the woman say the male hit her. A deputy spoke to both the male and female, who were both reportedly intoxicated. The woman said the two only had an argument and didn’t need assistance.
•harassing communications on Thompson Mill Rd. where a woman said her ex-boyfriend was contacting her despite a no-contact order as a condition of his bond. She said the man also came to her residence.
•suspicious activity on Jefferson Ave. where a vehicle was reportedly parked in parking lot and left running for hours. A deputy found the vehicle running and unoccupied with all doors and windows secure, according the incident report. The vehicle was reportedly a rental, but the person listed on the rental agreement could not be reached via phone.
•loitering or prowling on Margie Ct. where a truck was reportedly traveling through a subdivision with the headlights off. The motorist reportedly drove into the complainant’s yard and turned the headlights on, shining them into the bedroom window. A lawnmower, belonging to a neighbor, was later found sitting in a cul-de-sac.
•harassing communications on Jackson Trail Rd. where a woman said her daughter was receiving threats via text messages from former classmates, who encouraged her to come to a school event and fight. The woman said her daughter did not respond to the messages, at which points the woman said the threats escalated. She said her daughter received threats that she, her family and horses would be killed.
•suspicious activity on McNeal Rd. where a woman in a sedan was reportedly driving around a neighborhood, taking photos.
•criminal trespass on Town Center Pkwy. where a man reportedly continues to return to wash windows at business after being told multiple times not to. The complaint said she wanted the man barred from the business.
•suspicious activity on Hwy. 332 where a man said the rear doors of his aunt’s property had been opened. The man said the residence appeared to have been entered, but the only items reported missing were “old junk.”
•information on Jaxco Junction where juveniles had “messed with” another juvenile’s vehicle.
•simple assault on McNeal Rd. where a man said he was threatened by his father-in-law during an argument over items the man wanted returned.
•suspicious activity on Hwy. 124 where an office manager said multiple vehicles are doing doughnuts and burnouts and speeding behind the business.
•terroristic threats and acts and simple assault on West Jefferson St. where a woman said a man got in her face and threatened to kill her during an argument. The man denied making threats and said the woman instigated the incident. The argument reportedly began when a female, who accompanied the man to the residence, “started causing issues” and was asked by the woman to leave.
•marijuana possession (less than one ounce), impeding flow of traffic and safety-belt violation on I-85 when a motorist was cited for the infractions following a traffic stop. Marijuana and a rolling machine were reportedly found in the vehicle. A 15-year-old was also not wearing a seatbelt, according to the incident report. The stop was reportedly initiated when the teen was seen not wearing a seatbelt. The motorist was also reportedly driving between 55-60 mph in the left lane of 70 mph zone, forcing drivers to pass on the right.
