A Commerce business owner reported a suspicious incident to the Commerce Police Department recently.
The complainant at World of Kids Academy on Mount Olive Rd. reported he had observed, on his surveillance camera, a vehicle pull into the business parking lot with two people inside.
He said the male driver got out of the vehicle and walked around three passenger vans and looked underneath them. The complainant said he had had someone take the catalytic converters off the vehicles in the past.
INCIDENTS
Other incidents recently reported to the CPD include:
•battery – Family Violence Act (FVA) at a Shankle Rd., Commerce, residence, where a dispute was reported between a woman and her boyfriend.
•information report on Interstate 85 South, Commerce, where a traffic accident with a fatality was reported.
•information report at a Lewis Cir., Commerce, residence, where a dispute was reported involving a father and his children.
•warrant served at a Homer Rd., Commerce, residence.
•damage to property on Interstate 85 North, Commerce, where a chair had reportedly fell off the back of a truck striking another vehicle causing damage.
•theft by shoplifting at Petro Express, South Elm St., Commerce, where a woman reported a terminated employee had stolen lottery tickets on three different dates prior to her termination.
•entering an automobile or other motor vehicle with the intent to commit a theft or other felony at CVS, North Elm St., Commerce, where a woman reported her purse had been stolen from her vehicle.
•theft by taking at Walgreens, North Broad St., Commerce, where a woman reported she had put $1,700 on four Amazon gift cards and it had been stolen from the cards.
•criminal trespass at a Highland Estates, Commerce, residence, where a domestic dispute was reported.
•warrant served at a Maysville Rd., Commerce, residence.
•terroristic threats and acts at a Barber St., Commerce, residence, where a woman reported an unknown person had hacked her Cash App account and she had started receiving text messages from an unknown person. She said the unknown person had threatened to “have her assassinated.”
•too fast for conditions/speeding and driving without a valid driver’s license on Hwy. 441 North at Steve Reynolds Industrial Pkwy., Commerce, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•entering an automobile or other motor vehicle with the intent to commit a theft or other felony at a Peach St., Commerce, residence, where a man reported items in his truck had been moved around and several items were missing, including: his wallet containing a credit card and bank card; an Artic cooler; a Garmin GPS, a Falcons jersey; and an Alabama jersey.
•driving without a valid driver’s license and adult seatbelt violation on Steve Reynolds Industrial Pkwy. at Ridgeway Rd., Commerce, where a traffic accident was reported.
•violation of a Family Violence Order at Gossip Hair Studio, South Broad St., Commerce, where a woman reported receiving an email from a man whom she has a current no contact order against.
•theft by taking at the Commerce Wash House, North Elm St., Commerce, where a man reported a male was captured on video surveillance vandalizing one of the vending machines at the business.
•theft by taking at SK Battery, Steve Reynolds Industrial Pkwy., Commerce, where a man reported several tools he had left onsite had been stolen.
•too fast for conditions/speeding and driving without a valid driver’s license on Hwy. 441 North at Purcell Rd., Commerce, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•stalking at a Roosevelt Blvd., Commerce, residence, where a woman reported a man she had previously had a problem with had shown up at her new job site saying he wanted to talk with her.
