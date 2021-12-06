Commerce business owner is a victim of theft by deception.
On Friday, November 26, the owner of Hometown Pool and Spas on North Broad St. told Commerce Police Department officers on August 16, 2021 he contacted a man who had a Bobcat tractor and trailer for sale via the Facebook Marketplace app. He said he met the man at an address of Jimmy Carter Blvd. in Norcross to look at the tractor and trailer for sale for $18,500.
The complainant said he agreed to purchase the tractor and trailer and the transaction took place on August 20, 2021 at Hometown Pool and Spas.
The complainant said a few days later he sold the tractor and trailer to a Winder car dealership and was contacted via phone by the dealership telling him the tractor and trailer had been reported stolen prior to him purchasing the two.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other incidents recently reported to the CPD include:
•death investigation at a Spring St., Commerce, residence, where a man with medical issues was found “cold to the touch.”
•recovered stolen motor vehicle on Crossing Pl., Commerce, where a vehicle reported stolen out of Fort Oglethorpe was location.
•theft of services and criminal damage to property on Jefferson Rd., Commerce, where a City of Commerce Gas employee reported damage to the gas meter, a broken lock and $300-$500 in stolen gas.
•leaving the scene of an accident and improper lane change on Interstate 85 North, Commerce, where the driver of a tractor-trailer changed lanes without signaling and struck a passenger car, pushing it off the road and into a guard rail, causing moderate damage.
•reckless conduct and criminal trespass at a Homer Rd., Commerce, residence, where a domestic dispute with property damage was reported.
