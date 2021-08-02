On Wednesday, July 28,a Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to a juvenile issue on Richmond Way, Commerce.
A five-year-old female juvenile had gotten herself tangled in her seatbelt in the back of a Dodge minivan and needed assistance.
The seatbelt was wrapped around the child’s lower rib cage and she appeared to be short of breath and was crying in pain.
The responding officer stated he couldn’t find a way to get the child free without cutting the seatbelt.
The seatbelt was cut and the child was freed. A medical unit responded for a general evaluation due to child’s age and she was cleared of any major injury.
COMMERCE
Incidents reported to the JCSO in Commerce were:
•mental person reportedly throwing items around inside and outside a home on James Maxwell Rd., Commerce. The person was transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville for treatment.
•assist medical unit on Maysville Rd., Commerce, where an elderly man who had been walking in the area had fallen on the ground and was not able to speak. The man was transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville for treatment.
•dispute between a woman and her boyfriend’s mother over beer at a Barber Rd., Commerce, residence.
•death investigation (non-murder) at an Old Hoods Mill Rd., Commerce, residence, where a man was found on the floor face down near the front door and was unresponsive.
•driving while driver’s license is suspended/revoked, reckless driving, Driving Under the Influence (DUI) of alcohol and driving on the wrong side of the road on Hwy. 441 at Hwy. 98, Commerce, where a traffic stop was conducted on a wrong-way driver.
•suspicious activity on Hwy. 441, Commerce, where a man reported an unoccupied vehicle was parked on his property.
•information at Tanger Outlets Center, Steven B. Tanger Blvd., Commerce, where two cars were parked in the parking lot at 12:47 a.m.
•suspicious activity on Woods Bridge Rd., Commerce, where a man reported a truck at a residence where no one was supposed to be there.
•transport of a female picked up from a Banks County Sheriff’s Office deputy at the T/A Truck Stop, Hwy. 441, Commerce.
•information on Joe Bolton Rd. at Wheeler Cir., Commerce, where a tree limb was blocking the roadway.
•animal complaint on Berea Rd. at Hwy. 334, Commerce, where three cows were in the roadway.
•animal complaint at Tanger Outlets Center, Steven B. Tanger Blvd., Commerce, where a Pit Bull mix was reported to be roaming on the property.
•damage to a vehicle at Tanger Outlets Center, Steven B. Tanger Blvd., Commerce, where the mirror of one truck backing out of a parking space “hooked” the mirror of another truck and then left the scene.
•civil matter on Berea Church Rd., Commerce.
•welfare check on two juveniles at an Old Ridge Rd., Commerce, residence.
•information at a B. Wilson Rd., Commerce, residence, where a woman reported the license plate missing from her vehicle.
•theft of services at a Waterworks Rd., Commerce, residence, where a Commerce Power employee reported the theft of electrical service.
•civil matter on Bradberry Ct., Commerce, involving the custody of the complainant’s grandson.
•Temporary Protective Order (TPO) service at a Jefferson St., Commerce, residence.
•welfare check on two juveniles at an Old Ridge Rd., Commerce, residence.
•violation of a Family Violence Order (FVO) at a Ridgeway Church Rd., Commerce, residence.
•dispute between two men on Swain Rd., Commerce, where one of the men was riding a dirt bike on the other man’s property.
•party to a crime at Rack Room Shoes, Steven B. Tanger Blvd., Commerce, where a female employee had been caught stealing from the business.
•suspicious activity at the Sunglass Hut, Steven B. Tanger Blvd., Commerce, where an employee reported finding the front door unlocked and several of the merchandise items out of place when she arrived for work around 10 a.m.
•suspicious activity on D. Williams Rd., Commerce, where a man reported someone had knocked down a gate onto his property.
•assist medical unit at an A.C. Smith Rd., Commerce, residence, where a female was been stung by a bee and was transported by ambulance for treatment.
•assist Georgia State Patrol trooper with a two-vehicle accident on Hwy. 98, Commerce.
•information on Woodbine St., Commerce, where a woman requested a TPO against a man.
•death investigation (non-murder) on Bonds Loop, Commerce.
•identity fraud on Garretts Way, Commerce, where a man reported his step-son had taken approximately $6,000 from his bank account without his permission.
•death investigation (non-murder) on Jefferson Rd., Commerce, where a female was found not breathing.
•violation of a Family Violence Order (FVO) at a Wilson Garage Rd., Commerce, residence.
•civil matter on Hope Rd., Commerce.
•suspicious activity on Pine Cone Trl., Commerce, where a woman reported she could hear banging on the walls and arguing at this location.
•information at East Jackson Comprehensive High School, Hoods Mill Rd., Commerce, where a classroom door was found open.
•warrant service and failure to maintain lane on Interstate 85 South, Commerce, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•dispute between a man and woman at an Old Ridge Rd., Commerce, residence.
JEFFERSON
Incidents reported to the JCSO in Jefferson were:
•information on Gum Springs Church Rd., Jefferson, where a man reported he had possibly observed a stolen skid steer that he saw on Facebook. The serial number on the skid steer was checked and it didn’t come back as stolen.
•criminal trespass and theft by taking on Athens Hwy., Jefferson, where a woman reported someone had broken the window out of a Honda Accord and taken the catalytic converter off a Ford Ranger at the residence of her late brother.
•agency assist on Shoreline Ct., Jefferson, where a noise complaint was filed.
•civil matter on Athens Hwy., Jefferson, where a man was requesting to go onto someone’s property and retrieve a camper he had given to a female.
•information on Psalms Dr. at Brockton Rd., Jefferson, where a man reported his uncle had sent him texts that were threatening in nature and were directed at the mother of the complainant’s child.
•animal complaint on Brockton Rd., Jefferson, where cows were reported in the roadway.
•driving without a valid driver’s license and driving on the wrong side of the roadway on Kissam St. at Storey St., Jefferson, where a traffic stop was conducted on a wrong-way driver.
•animal complaint on Lyle Field Rd. at Airport Hangar Rd., Jefferson, where a cow was in the roadway.
•welfare check on a female at a Hightower Trl., Jefferson, residence.
•juvenile issue and missing person at a Carlton Way, Jefferson, residence, where a 16-year-old female juvenile was reported missing. She was later located on Pine St. in Jefferson.
•Department of Family and Children Services (DFCS) referral at a Storey Ln., Jefferson, residence.
•simple battery – FVA and criminal trespass at a Sparrow Ln., Jefferson, residence, where a dispute over a dog was reported between a man and his father.
•noise complaint on Jefferson River Rd., Jefferson, where loud music was reported.
•dispute between a woman and her ex-husband at a Waterworks Rd., Jefferson, residence.
•suspicious activity and warrant service on Traditions Way at Brassie Falls Ln., Jefferson, where the occupants of a work truck were reportedly going through trash at several residences.
•suspicious activity at a Johnson Mill Rd., Jefferson, residence, where a woman reported someone had been throwing garbage out up and down the road.
•damage to property on Ethridge Rd., Jefferson, where a woman reported someone had driven through a section of fencing near the end of her driveway.
•dispute between neighbors over a car blocking the complainant’s driveway on Andrew Ridge Dr., Jefferson.
•suspicious activity on Hwy. 82 North at County Farm Rd., Jefferson, where a man was walking on the side of the road and he appeared to be wet and stumbling.
•accident with a deer on Orr School Rd., Jefferson.
•damage to property on Valentine Industrial Pkwy., Jefferson, where the driver of an 18-wheeler had backed into a gate causing damage to the gate.
•dispute between a man and his ex-girlfriend at a Dry Pond Rd., Jefferson, residence.
•juvenile issue at a Jefferson River Rd., Jefferson, residence, where a woman reported two female juveniles arrived in her front yard and she did not know them or where they came from.
•information on Clover Mill Dr., Jefferson, where a woman reported her ex-boyfriend was harassing her and her parents.
•information on Hwy. 82 Spur, Jefferson, where a man was walking on the white line.
•information at a Commerce Rd., Jefferson, residence, where a man who is possibly a convicted felon was shooting a gun.
•mental person acting out and throwing things at a Harden Terrace Cir., Jefferson, residence.
•burglary at an Albert Ln., Jefferson, residence, where a woman reported the theft of two laptops out of her car that parked in her garage.
•threats at a Meadowview Dr., Jefferson, residence, where a woman reported being threatened by her neighbor over a drainage issue.
•lost/found item on Jefferson Rd., Jefferson, where a man reported finding a wallet while he was cutting grass.
•welfare check on a man at a County Farm Rd., Jefferson, residence.
•criminal trespass on Creek Nation Rd., Jefferson, where a man reported a woman trespassing on his property taking mushrooms after being asked not to come back on the property.
•animal complaint on Thyatira-Brockton Rd., Jefferson, where a woman reported her neighbor’s piglets keep getting out of the fence and are rooting in her yard causing damage to the grass.
•dispute between a woman and her boyfriend at an Ethridge Rd., Jefferson, residence.
•welfare check on woman and child at a Panther Ct., Jefferson, residence.
•suspicious activity on Rachel View Ct., Jefferson, where a woman reported someone left a plastic baggie with a painted rock and note inside on her front porch. The note stated “you have been rocked.”
•civil matter at a Tyler Way, Jefferson, residence, where a dispute was reported between a woman and her husband, whom she is in the processing of divorcing.
•suspicious activity on Carlton Ct., Jefferson, where a woman reported an unknown female was knocking on her door asking for a ride.
•assist motorist with a broken down vehicle on Hwy. 129 at Business Hwy. 129, Jefferson.
•information at the Jackson County Courthouse, Jackson Parkway, Jefferson, where a person was reportedly having a seizure in the atrium on the third floor.
•dispute between neighbors on Blackstock Rd., Jefferson.
•assist medical unit on Ethridge Rd., Jefferson, where a patient was transported to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center for treatment.
•simple assault – FVA and battery/simple battery – FVA at a Redstone Rd., Jefferson, residence, where a woman reported her mother was at the residence intoxicated and was assaulting her and her father.
•suspicious activity on Tipperary Ct., Jefferson, where a man reported someone was banging on their basement doors.
•accident with a deer on Gum Springs Church Rd., Jefferson.
•missing person reported to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Stan Evans Dr., Jefferson, where a man reported his sister missing from her home in Florida.
GILLSVILLE
Incidents reported to the JCSO in Gillsvile were:
•dispute between a 16-year-old female and her step-father and welfare check at a Sandlewood Ct., Gillsville, residence.
•suspicious activity on Fountain Dr., Gillsville, where a man reported receiving a call from someone claiming to be a representative of the San Antonio Social Security Administration advising the complainant his Social Security number had been terminated as a rental car had been stolen in his name and located at an abandoned house in San Antonio.
MAYSVILLE
Incidents reported to the JCSO in Maysville were:
•simple battery on Thurston Williams Rd., Maysville, where a man reported his step-father had been in an argument with the complainant’s girlfriend and was yelling at her to get off the property.
•simple assault – FVA at a Pleasant Acres Dr., Maysville, residence, where a dispute between a man and his sister was reported.
•civil matter on Maysville Rd., Maysville, where a woman and her step-son were in a dispute over property of her late husbands.
•damage to property on Gillsville Hwy., Maysville, where a man reported something hit the driver’s side rear window of his vehicle as he was driving on the roadway causing it to shatter.
•juvenile issue on Old Miller Rd., Maysville, where a 12-year-old female juvenile reported her mother’s boyfriend was being verbally abusive to her.
•information on Maysville Rd., Maysville, where a couple asked an officer to stand by while they fed the cattle located at her recently deceased father-in-law’s property due to issues with her mother-in-law.
•alcoholic beverage – underage consumption/purchase/furnish to/sell to and DUI – alcohol at Hurricane Shoals Park, Hurricane Shoals Rd., Maysville, where a park employee reported an intoxicated female was still inside the park when he was closing around 8:40 p.m.
•harassing communications on Unity Church Cir., Maysville, where a woman reported being harassed by her brother’s ex-wife.
•dispute between a man and his step-mother at a Maysville Rd., Maysville, residence.
•dispute between a woman and her son and warrant service at a Hillside Way, Maysville, residence.
•possession of methamphetamine, warrant service, possession of marijuana and possession of Schedule II drug(s) on Holly Springs Rd., Maysville, where a man was walking along the roadway.
•warrant service at a Green Hill Ct., Maysville, residence, where a woman reported she thought someone was cutting the catalytic converter off one of the vehicles in her yard.
•theft by taking on Gillsville Rd., Maysville, where a woman reported the theft of a 2020 Big Tex 20-foot trailer.
•animal complaint on Pine Tree Cir., Maysville, residence, where a man had been bitten by a Pit Bull dog while he was at a friend’s house.
•dispute on Acres Ln. at Plainview Rd., Maysville, where a code enforcement officer reported being confronted by a man questioning him about his duties and why he was harassing him and his wife about their yard’s appearance.
•welfare check on two juveniles at a Red Oak Rd., Maysville, residence.
•dispute between a man and woman on Red Oak Rd., Maysville.
•possible overdose at a Sears Dr., Maysville, residence, where Narcan was administered to a male who advised he had taken Klonopin.
•cruelty to children on Red Oak Rd., Maysville, where a man reported his two children who live with their mother and her boyfriend had bruises on their backs that was caused when their mother hit them in the back with a stick.
NICHOLSON
Incidents reported to the JCSO in Nicholson were:
•information on Woodpecker Ln., Nicholson, where a man reported being out $205 following three failed attempts to get cash from an ATM at Dan’s Food Mart in Nicholson.
•civil matter on J.S. Williamson Ct., Nicholson, where a woman reported issues with her brother who lives in a recreational camper on her property.
•information at Dan’s Food Mart, Broad St., Nicholson, where a woman reported the male store employee did not appear to be “acting right” and she was unsure if it was a medical condition.
•information at a Quail Ridge Dr., Nicholson, residence.
•assist motorist on Chandler Bridge Rd., Nicholson, where a motorcyclist was having mechanical issues.
•driving without a valid driver’s license and taillight violation on Old U.S. 441 at Brooks Dr., Nicholson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•suspicious activity on New Kings Bridge Rd. at Commerce Rd., Nicholson, where a man was reportedly walking near the roadway.
•civil matter at a Hunt Club Rd., Nicholson, residence, involving a truck one man had allowed another man to use.
•suspicious activity on Old Hwy. 441 at Brooks Dr., Nicholson, where an unoccupied vehicle with a cell phone and purse visible on the front seat was located.
•pandering and welfare check on a female at a Quail Ridge Dr., Nicholson, residence.
•assist motorist who ran out of gas on Hwy. 441 at Sunset Dr., Nicholson.
•assist fire department personnel on Pine Ridge Pl., Nicholson, where a potential residential fire was reported.
•mental person at a Sanford Dr., Nicholson, residence.
•animal complaint at East Jackson Park, Nicholson, where a horse was located.
•dispute between a man and his step-mother at an Old Kings Bridge Rd., Nicholson, residence.
•lost/found item at Dollar General, Hwy. 441, Nicholson, where a customer found a small blue baggie containing white stuff on the front sidewalk.
•custody dispute at a New Kings Bridge Rd., Nicholson, residence.
•mental person at a Staplers Bridge Rd., Nicholson, residence.
•criminal trespass, simple battery – FVA and driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked on Hawk Ct., Nicholson, where a physical altercation was reported between a woman and man.
•accident with a deer on Hwy. 334, Nicholson.
•criminal damage to property and battery/simple battery – FVA on Jim David Rd., Nicholson, where a woman reported her boyfriend had assaulted her and damaged her vehicle and house.
NORTH JACKSON
Incidents reported to the JCSO in North Jackson were:
•information on Wayne Poultry Rd., Pendergrass, where a man reported finding a used IV bag that possibly contained left-over blood inside on the roadside in front of his residence. The bag was checked by EMS personnel and it was determined to be a novelty replica of an IV bag.
•assist medical unit at a Beck Rd., Pendergrass, residence.
•assist Georgia State Patrol trooper with an accident involving a scooter vs. a pickup truck pulling a recreation camper on Hwy. 129 North at Allen Bridge Rd., Talmo.
•dispute between a man and a couple who were refusing to leave his residence on Main St., Talmo.
•transport a man from Talmo Baptist Church, Main St., Talmo, to the RaceTrac in Hoschton.
•dispute between a man and his wife over their power being turned off at a Mangum Ln., Pendergrass, residence.
•suspicious activity on North Jackson Loop, Talmo, where a man reported a four-wheeler had been left abandoned on his property.
•dispute between a woman and man on Oak Crest Ln., Pendergrass.
•accident with a deer on Pond Fork Church Rd., Pendergrass.
•welfare check on a man at a Holly Springs Rd., Pendergrass, residence.
•theft of services on Wayne Poultry Rd. at Old State Rd., Pendergrass, where a Jackson County Water and Sewerage Authority employee reported a man was stealing water by using a water meter that did not belong to the JCWSA.
•dispute between two employees at Bed Bath and Beyond, John B. Brooks Rd., Pendergrass.
•juvenile issue at a Hwy. 129, Talmo, residence, where a female juvenile had run away from home. The female juvenile was later located near a lake near her residence.
•information at a Mangum Ln., Pendergrass, residence, where a woman was requesting to have her head checked after being hit in the head with a pair of boots.
•accident involving a dog on Pond Fork Church Rd., Pendergrass.
•assist Georgia State Patrol trooper with a motorcycle and car accident on Wayne Poultry Rd., Pendergrass.
•suspicious activity on Holly Springs Rd., Pendergrass, where a suspicious male was stopping at residences asking if there was work that needed to be done and he was asking for money.
•criminal trespass at a Mountain Creek Dr., Pendergrass, where a woman reported a man had knocked holes in the bedroom wall at her husband’s house and hat put sugar in the gas tank on her husband’s car.
•duty to report an accident with injury, death or property damage and failure to maintain lane on U.S. Hwy. 129 South at Talmo Trl., Talmo, where a one-vehicle accident was reported.
SOUTH JACKSON
Incidents reported to the JCSO in South Jackson were:
•deposit account fraud/bad checks over $499 on Archer Grove School Rd., Athens, where a man reported a former employee had cashed several payroll checks via mobile deposit and then took the checks and cashed them again at a Kroger. The complainant stated his loss exceeded $1,500.
•driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked on Hwy. 129 at Hwy. 330, Athens, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•harassing communications on Nowhere Rd., Athens, where a woman reported her father informed her that he had received a phone call advising the complainant’s mother had passed away. The complainant stated she believed the call was a prank and made by her ex-husband as a form of harassment.
•driving while driver’s license is suspended/revoked and failure to stop at a stop sign on Hwy. 330 at Tallassee Rd., Athens, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•dispute between a man and his wife on Jefferson Rd., Athens. The man said his wife refused to let him in his house.
•insurance requirements for operation of motor vehicles violation on Hwy. 129 at Hwy. 330, Athens, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•warrant service and failure to maintain lane on Hwy. 441 South at Hwy. 334, Athens, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•animal complaint on Fuller Rd., Athens, where a woman reported a cow was in her yard.
•assist motorist who ran out of gas on Jefferson Rd., Athens.
•information on Doris Ln., Athens, where a woman requested a Temporary Protective Order (TPO) against her husband.
•damage to a vehicle on Commerce Rd., Athens, where a man reported the railroad crossing arm came down on the windshield of his car causing damage.
•dispute between a man and his daughter at a Cane Creek Rd., Athens, residence.
•animal complaint on Fuller Rd., Athens, where a woman reported a cow that did not belong to her was in her yard.
•suspicious activity on Archer Grove Rd., Athens, where a woman reported a suspicious man at the end of her driveway.
•recovered stolen property at the J&J Flea Market, Commerce Rd., Athens, where a vehicle reported stolen out of Madison County was found.
•information at Tittle’s Towing, Hwy. 129, Athens, where the complaint, who was out of town, reported seeing someone looking into the fence of their business.
•information on Archer Grove Rd., Athens, where a woman reported her neighbor was armed with a firearm, he was screaming and she characterized him as “psycho.”
•lost/found item on Commerce Rd., Athens, where a man reported finding a license plate in his front yard.
•suspicious activity at D’s Chevron, Commerce Rd., Athens, where the driver of a box truck was seen in the area of the Pike Electric trucks parked at this location.
•criminal trespass on Doris Ln., Athens, where a woman reported someone had damaged her mailbox.
WEST JACKSON
Incidents reported to the JCSO in Braselton and Hoschton were:
•recovered stolen property on Hwy. 53 where a stolen Honda CRV was left in the yard of a residence, according to an incident report. The vehicle was reportedly missing its engine, transmission and other major parts. The resident of the property said the vehicle had been there for multiple days. He said he discovered it when he returned home from work and thought someone would eventually return to pick it up.
•dispute on Ednaville Cir. where a woman said she didn’t feel safe around her husband.
•suspicious activity on Meadow Lake Terrace where a woman said a vehicle followed her in her neighborhood.
•civil matter on Hickory Way where a man said his ex-wife’s boyfriend threatened him while attempting to pick up his kids at his ex-wife’s residence. The woman’s boyfriend said he told the man to move his car from the driveway.
•simple battery, battery and cruelty to children on Joy Dr. where a juvenile reportedly assaulted his mother and father in the presence of three other juveniles. The juvenile was transported to Gainesville Regional Youth Detention Center.
•agency assist on Independence Ave. where the occupants of a vehicle that backed into another vehicle reportedly fled the scene.
•agency assist, mental patient on Hwy. 124 where a woman reportedly refused to leave the patrol car of a Winder officer who drove her to her home. She also refused to enter her house.
•suspicious activity on Ward Rd. where a man said boxes and bags of trash were illegally dumped on his property.
•criminal damage to property on Old Collins Rd. where the complainant reported a man lying underneath his girlfriend’s vehicle in what appeared to be an attempt to siphon gas. The man fled into the wood when approached, leaving behind a Dremel tool, fishing hat, duffel bag, a gas can, hose and funnel attachment.
•noise complaint on Glen Lake Dr. where four-wheelers were reportedly racing up on the road.
•dispute on Thompson Mill Rd. where a woman and her neighbor reportedly got into an argument over stray cats. According to the report, the woman was setting traps to catch stray cats when her neighbor said the traps wouldn’t work because the cats hide under the home. According to the neighbor, this “triggered” the woman, who then called the sheriff’s office.
•noise complaint on Antrim Glen Dr. where a woman said a man was riding his ATV up and down the road, disturbing the neighbors.
•theft on Bill Watkins Rd. where a construction trailer was reported stolen.
•hit-and-run on Hwy. 53 where a man said the driver of a tanker truck crossed the double line of the highway and struck his trailer and continued driving.
•damage to property on Ednaville Rd. where a man said a driver struck his mailbox and did not stop. The driver was later located and offered to pay for the damages.
•information on McEver Ln. where a woman said her roommate became intoxicated and set something on fire in the basement. The responding deputy found no evidence of a fire, according to the report.
•theft on Hwy. 53 where a woman said that belongings placed outside her residence after being evicted were either stolen or damaged. The items reportedly included a washer and dryer, two televisions, a wedding ring, king-sized bed and Nintendo Switch. The woman said her German Shepard was also missing.
•dispute on Charlie Cooper Rd. where a woman reported two people fishing on her property, though it was later determined the two were on her neighbor’s property.
•theft on West Broad St. where a man said the tag off his truck was stolen.
•damage to property and damage to vehicle on McNeal Rd. where a man fell reportedly asleep at the wheel, running his vehicle off the roadway and damaging a subdivision’s landscaped entry.
•welfare check on Meadow Vista Ln. where a man reportedly sent text messages referencing suicide. The man’s mother spoke with a deputy and said her son was “perfectly fine.”
•possible overdose on Duck Rd. where a woman possibly took heroin with fentanyl, according to the incident report. She was transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Braselton.
•suspicious activity on Pocket Rd. where a woman reportedly showed up drunk at her parents’ house and slammed the door in her father’s face several times.
•agency assist on I-85 to a three-vehicle accident with injuries.
•entering automobile on Braselton Farms Rd. where $600 was reported stolen out of a truck. The wiring had also been pulled in an apparent attempt to hot wire the vehicle, according to the incident report. Video footage showed a man in the subdivision walking and checking vehicle doors.
•motorist assist on I-85 where a trailer on a truck reportedly buckled and collapsed.
•disorderly conduction on Alison Way where a woman reportedly became intoxicated and was confrontational with the complainant’s husband and son.
•theft on Durham Dr. where a man said he sold four pairs of shoes for $900 on a social media platform but never received payment after shipping them.
•theft on Lewis Braselton Blvd. where a vehicle was reportedly stolen from a mechanic shop and recovered by Barrow County sheriff’s deputies, who detained the suspect in the theft.
