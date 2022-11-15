Commerce police were recently called for a report of burglary at a church. The suspect(s) took candy from the facility.
The incident was reported on Nov. 4 on MLK Jr. Dr. According to the Commerce Police Department report, someone broke two windows on the back of the church, entered the building and took candy from one of the classrooms.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other recent incidents reported to the Commerce Police Department included:
- disorderly conduct on North Broad St. where multiple people had an argument over money and one of them reportedly said they would "bury" one of the people involved.
- information on Steve Reynolds Industrial Pkwy. where a woman's vehicle was towed after it was parked incorrectly.
- driving under the influence (DUI)-alcohol; driving while license is suspended or revoked; and headlight violation on Crossing Pl. where a man was arrested during a traffic stop. The man reportedly got out of the vehicle during the stop and a crowd of people were confrontational with police. Officers found beer in the man's vehicle and smelled alcohol on him. He was arrested after a field sobriety test.
- obstructing law enforcement officers on Maysville Rd. where a man was arrested after causing a disturbance at a business. He reportedly screamed and cursed while taking a shower. He also refused to exit the shower when officers ordered him to do so.
- damage to property on Jefferson St. where a vehicle struck an air pump.
- burglary and theft by taking on Nolana Dr. where someone took a refrigerator from an under construction home.
- theft by taking-motor vehicle on South Elm St. where two vehicles were stolen from a business and one of them was involved in a hit and run. The occupant of that vehicle fled on foot.
- warrant served on Ila Rd. where a man was arrested during a traffic stop.
- forgery-first degree on South Elm St. where a man said someone opened credit card accounts in his name.
- criminal trespass on North Elm St. where the side of a business was damaged.
- lost/mislaid property on Maysville Rd. where a rental company reported a missing vehicle tag.
- missing person on Windy Hills Rd. where a man left his residence to move in with a family member out-of-state, but he didn't turn up.
- suspicious incident on Creekdale Dr. where a man was taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville after a possible overdose. Narcan was also administered. A family member and the Department of Family and Children Services were called about a juvenile at the location.
