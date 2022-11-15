Commerce police were recently called for a report of burglary at a church. The suspect(s) took candy from the facility.

The incident was reported on Nov. 4 on MLK Jr. Dr. According to the Commerce Police Department report, someone broke two windows on the back of the church, entered the building and took candy from one of the classrooms.

