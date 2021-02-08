A Commerce man told Commerce Police Department officers he and his wife had been harassed by his neighbor’s teenage son.
The Charleston Ave. man said his neighbor’s teenage son was taking pictures or video of his residence and interior of his residence from the roadway and sidewalk. He said as far as he was aware the neighbors had not entered their property.
He also stated some teenage neighbors, while in the roadway, had “flicked off” him and his wife.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other incidents recently reported to the CPD were:
•domestic dispute on Wesley Way, Commerce, where a woman got into an argument with her fiancé and he tried to keep her from leaving.
•burglary on South Broad St., Commerce, where a tenant, after being evicted, returned and entered the home without the owner’s permission.
•theft by taking on Bennett St., Commerce, where a catalytic converter was stolen off the complainant’s daughter’s car.
•warrant served and possession of a controlled substance (marijuana) on SR15 North, Commerce, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•information on Williford St., Commerce, where a man reported a scam involving a home loan.
•no insurance on Hwy. 98 at Hwy. 441, Commerce, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•theft by deception at Heritage Hills, Commerce, where a woman reported the rental car she agreed to rent was never delivered.
•driving without a valid driver’s license, no insurance, failure to use signal/improper signal and safety belts violation – child under 8 years of age on Interstate 85 South, Commerce, where a traffic stop was conducted.
