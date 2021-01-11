The Commerce Police Department responded Thursday, January 7, to a reported residential burglary at a Jefferson Rd. residence.
The complainant stated his family left their residence around 2 p.m. and he only locked the bottom lock, but he said when they returned home the deadbolt was locked.
The complainant said a 12-pack of vape cartridges had been messed with and four vape cartridges were missing and two were on the counter empty. He valued the vape cartridges at $120.
The complainant said this was the second time somebody had entered the residence. He said the first incident took place on January 2 and he discovered his things had been rummaged through.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other incidents recently reported to the CPD were:
•animal complaint on Clayton St. at New St., Commerce, where a woman reported she had been bitten by a dog and was going to an urgent care for treatment of the bite.
•financial transaction card fraud at a Baxter Rd., Commerce, residence, where a woman reported multiple fraudulent transactions on her debit card account.
•lost/mislaid property at a Katie Ln., Commerce, residence, where a man reported his phone missing.
•possession of a Schedule V Controlled Substance, drugs not in original container, Driving Under the Influence (DUI) of alcohol, driving without a valid driver’s license and acquiring a license plate for the purpose of concealing the identity of a vehicle on Hwy. 98 at Hwy. 441, Commerce, where a possibly impaired driver was reported pulling into the Fast and Friendly Convenience Store.
•possession of amphetamine on Cotton St., Commerce, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked and too fast for conditions on Hwy. 441, Commerce, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•driving without a valid driver’s license on South Broad St. at Hwy. 98, Commerce, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•suspicious incident on Bill Anderson Blvd., Commerce, where the sliding door on one storage unit was significantly damaged and the lock on another unit had been cut.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.