The following incidents were recently reported to the Commerce Police Department:
•driving without a valid driver’s license, no insurance and expired registration at Jones Orthodontics, Homer Rd., Commerce, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•death investigation (non-murder) at a Georgia Ave., Commerce, residence, where a man was found unresponsive.
•information report at Mason Manor, State St., Commerce, where a female was upset because she believed she was possibly wanted or a suspect of fraud.
•animal complaint on North Elm St., Commerce, where a man reported another man’s dog bit him on the leg as they were all walking along the street.
•harassing communications at an Amber Pl., Commerce, residence, where a woman reported her ex-husband had been texting and calling her multiple times.
•Driving Under the Influence (DUI) – refusal, failure to dim headlights, and 60 days to change name/address requirement violation on Clayton St. at Waterworks Rd., Commerce, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•suspicious incident at an Ila Rd., Commerce, residence, where a man reported he had consumed an amount of an alcoholic beverage and “has since not felt normal.”
•financial transaction card fraud at a Katie Ln., Commerce, residence, where a man reported someone has used his debit card information to make purchases totaling over $1,106 that he did not authorize.
•welfare check at a Willoughby Homes, Commerce, residence, where a female had reportedly been looking for sites for suicidal help.
•burglary at World Finance, North Elm St., Commerce, where a window was found open and a desk had been gone through.
•speeding, reckless driving and possession of marijuana on Interstate 85 North, Commerce, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•lost/mislaid property at Petro Express, South Elm St., Commerce, where a man reported his wallet missing.
•civil matter at a Clayton St., Commerce, residence, where a dispute regarding child custody was reported between a man and his “ex.”
•possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute, possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon or felony first offender, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of amphetamine, crossing state/county guard lines with weapons, intoxicants or drug, warrant executed and tail lights/lens requirement violation on Hospital Rd. at Bolton Dr., Commerce, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•possession of methamphetamine, open container violation (passenger) and possession and use of drug-related objects on South Elm St., Commerce, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked, brake light/signal device requirements violation and tag lights required on Hwy. 441 at Hwy. 334, Commerce, where a traffic stop was conducted.
