The following incidents were recently reported to the Commerce Police Department:
•driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked, open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle, underage possession of alcohol and speeding, on Hwy. 441 North at State Route 59, Commerce, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•theft by taking and burglary at a Victoria Way, Commerce, residence, where a woman reported her “belongings were taken from her residence.” The complainant was involved in an eviction procedure and it appeared the landlords came into the residence and took the items.
•theft by conversion at a Chestnut St., Commerce, residence, where a man reported his wife had taken $7,000 from his bank 401k account without his permission.
•civil matter at Regions Bank, North Elm St., Commerce, where a woman reported money missing from a deposit/withdrawal she made at the bank. The money was later located in her vehicle where it had been dropped.
•suicide threat/attempt at a Hill St., Commerce, residence.
•theft by deception at a Williford St., Commerce, residence, where a man reported he left a vehicle with another man for repairs, and also paid the man $1,800 up front for the repairs, but the vehicle had not been repaired and was found parked in the front yard at this residence.
