The following incidents were recently reported to the Commerce Police Department:
•criminal damage to property at a Williford St., Commerce, residence, where a woman reported multiple scratches on the side panel and hood of her vehicle.
•simple assault at a Barber St., Commerce, residence, where a man reported a dispute between him and a woman over their property lines and where the complainant’s car was parked. The complainant stated the female was yelling at him and her son yelled “if you want to go I’ll knock your block off.”
•driving without a valid driver’s license and brake lights/signal device requirements violation on Interstate 85 North, Commerce, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•theft by taking at a High St., Commerce, residence, where a man reported his flat-bed trailer missing.
•possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug-related objects, open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked, failure to yield after stopping at a stop sign, warrant executed and adult seat belt violation on King St. at Walnut St., Commerce, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•warrant executed on South Broad St. at Wilhard St., Commerce.
•Driving Under the Influence (DUI) – refusal, open container violation and failure to maintain lane on Hwy. 441 South at Hwy. 59, Commerce, where a single-vehicle accident was reported.
•theft by taking at Cody Fuels, Maysville Rd., Commerce, where a woman reported her cell phone missing after she left it in the store.
•expired driver’s license and warrant served on Hwy. 15 South, Commerce, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•driving without a valid driver’s license and speeding on Hwy. 441 North at Purcell Rd., Commerce, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•simple assault on Minish Dr. at Heritage Hill Dr., Commerce, where a mand had reportedly “attacked” his mother’s brother.
•driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked and speeding on Old Maysville Rd. at Industrial Pkwy., Commerce, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•theft by deception at Jackson Place Apartments, Victoria Way, Commerce, where the owner reported a recently-fired employee was stealing the rent money that the residents were paying.
•possession of a controlled substance (marijuana) and suspended registration on Ila Rd. at Madison St., Commerce, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•theft by taking at Chevron, Ila Rd., Commerce, where a woman reported a man had taken her car without her permission and she found it at this location.
•criminal attempt to commit a felony at a Duncan Cir., Commerce, residence, where a woman reported she was being blackmailed/extorted over some explicit videos and photos of herself that she sent to a friend.
•giving a false name, address or birthdate to a law enforcement officer, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked and windshield/window/wiper requirements violation on Hwy. 441 South at W.E. King Rd., Commerce, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•driving without a valid driver’s license and expired registration at a safety check being conducted on Hospital Rd. at Ridgeway Rd., Commerce.
•harassing communications reported to the Commerce Police Department, South Elm St., Commerce, where a woman reported her ex-husband has been sending her harassing text messages and calling her cell phone numerous times.
•DUI - marijuana or controlled substance and possession of firearms by a minor on Ridgeway Rd. at Hospital Rd., Commerce, where a safety check was being conducted.
•driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked and expired registration on South Elm St. at Spencer Park, Commerce, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•information report at Mason Manor Pl., Commerce, where the manager reported a female resident had brandished a knife in her presence.
•theft by taking at a Winter Creek Way, Commerce, residence, where a man reported tools missing from the cargo area of his company truck.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.