The Commerce Police Department is investigating numerous entering autos that occurred recently throughout the north side of the city.
If anyone has any information, contact Detective Adam King at 706-372-7675 or aking@commercega.gov
"We strongly encourage residents to lock their vehicles and not leave any valuables inside them," the department said on social media.
