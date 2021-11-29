Commerce jewelry store robbed at gunpoint.
On Monday, November 22, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to Tanger Outlets Center, Steven B. Tanger Blvd., Commerce, to a jewelry store armed robbery.
The store manager reported a man wearing a full gray suit and a fedora hat walked in the store and she found this to be odd because he was extremely well dressed and came in wanting to shop for engagement rings. She said the man was shaking while speaking with her.
The store manager said while showing the man rings he wanted to look at more than one at a time, but she explained to him this was against store policy.
She said the man then pulled back his coat and displayed a black Smith and Wesson 9mm gun and told her he wanted the jewelry.
The store manager advised over $100,000 worth of jewelry was taken and the man ran out of the store and got into a blue SUV and left the scene.
A witness told officers he was walking toward the store and witnessed a man in a gray suit and fedora-style hat run out of the store. He said the man got into a blue Subaru with no tag and left toward Hwy. 441.
COMMERCE
Incidents reported to the JCSO in Commerce were:
•theft by shoplifting at Polo Ralph Lauren, Steven B. Tanger Blvd., Commerce, where three females had entered the store, grabbed multiple articles of clothing and ran out without paying for them.
•juvenile issue and unruly juvenile at an Alma Ct., Commerce, residence, where a juvenile female had tried to cut herself.
•abandoned vehicle on Steve Reynolds Industrial Pkwy. at Ridgeway Church Rd., Commerce.
•Driving Under the Influence (DUI) of alcohol and failure to maintain lane on Hwy. 441 at Hwy. 334, Commerce, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•welfare check on two juveniles at an Old Ridge Rd., Commerce, residence.
•damage to a vehicle on Interstate 85 North, Commerce, where a man reported rear-ending a van that did not stop.
•damage to a vehicle on Apple Valley Rd. at Hwy. 82 Spur, Commerce, where a man reported he turned too fast and ran off the road and across a ditch.
•suspicious activity on Sanctuary Dr., Jefferson, where a man reported suspicious ATVs siding up and down the street and they had stopped in front of his residence several times.
•welfare check on a child at a B. Wilson Rd., Commerce, residence.
•information on Waterworks Rd., Commerce, where a man reported his wallet missing.
•accident with a deer on Hwy. 82 Spur at Apple Valley Rd., Commerce.
•suspicious activity at the Tanger Outlets Center, Steven B. Tanger Blvd., Commerce, where a car with two juveniles was parked in front of the closed Coach store at 1:30 a.m.
•theft by conversion at a B. Wilson Rd., Commerce, residence, where a woman reported a man had traded a bookshelf she had allowed him to use for dope.
•assist Madison County Sheriff’s Office investigators in reference to a missing person at Tanger Outlets Center, Steven B. Tanger Blvd., Commerce.
•accident with a deer on Mount Olive Rd. at Harden Orchard Rd., Commerce.
•damage to a vehicle at Marshall’s, Steven B. Tanger Blvd., Commerce, where a woman reported a hit and run.
•warrant service at an Old Airport Rd., Commerce, residence, where a man reported a dispute with his daughter.
JEFFERSON
Incidents reported to the JCSO in Jefferson were:
•information at the Empower Center, Winder Hwy., Jefferson, where an accident was reported in the parking lot.
•Temporary Protective Order (TPO) service at a traffic stop on Jett Roberts Rd., Jefferson.
•welfare check on a female at a Red Bird Dr., Jefferson, residence.
•assist an Arcade Police Department officer with a motor vehicle accident on Hwy. 129 at Arcade Park St., Jefferson.
•suspicious activity at a Hunter Rd., Jefferson, residence, where a woman reported suspicious vehicles were on her neighbor’s property.
•lost/found item reported to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Stan Evans Dr., Jefferson, where a man reported finding a gun case with gun guns inside laying on the side of Hwy. 15 at Sheep Pasture Rd., Commerce.
•assist Georgia State Patrol trooper with a vehicle search on the Damon Gause Bypass at Galilee Church Rd., Jefferson.
•damage to a vehicle on the Interstate 85 North off ramp, Jefferson, where a hit and run rear-end collision was reported.
•accident with a deer on Brockton Loop Rd., Jefferson.
•warrant service on Interstate 85 South, Jefferson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•dispute between a man and his wife at a Hwy. 82 South, Jefferson, residence.
•accident with a deer on Winder Hwy., Jefferson.
•DUI – alcohol on Hwy. 124 West, Jefferson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•dispute between a woman and her son at an M.L. King Jr. Dr., Jefferson, residence.
•animal complaint at a Country Farm Rd., Jefferson, residence.
•dispute between a woman and her minor child and juvenile issue at a Feldspar Dr., Jefferson, reisdnece.
•assist Georgia State Patrol trooper on Athens Hwy. at Ethridge Rd., Jefferson.
•accident with a deer on Jackson Trail Rd., Jefferson.
•dispute between a man and his supervisor at a Bill Wright Rd., Jefferson, business.
•assist medical unit at a Ralph Garrison Rd., Jefferson, residence, where a female was transported for treatment.
•accident with a deer on Interstate 85 South, Jefferson.
•assist the driver of a tractor-trailer who was stuck at Wayne Farms, Wayne Poultry Rd., Jefferson.
•information on Maley Rd. at Commerce Rd., Jefferson, where the driver of a tractor-trailer hit a power line.
•assist motorist with a disabled vehicle at Piedmont Urgent Care, Panther Dr., Jefferson.
•welfare check on a female at a Red Bird Dr., Jefferson, residence.
•aggravated stalking at a Hardin Terrace Cir., Jefferson, residence, where a woman stated she believed that her son and his girlfriend, whom she has TPOs against, were in the apartment complex and were knocking on her door.
•driving while driver’s license is suspended/revoked on Washington St. at North Ave., Jefferson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•information and warrant service at a Brockton Loop Rd., Jefferson, residence.
•dispute between neighbors over a pool contractor dumping pool water on the neighbor’s land on Meadowview Dr., Jefferson.
•assist the driver of a tractor-trailer who had been run off the road by the driver of a box truck on Interstate 85 South, Jefferson.
•damage to property on Galilee Church Rd., Jefferson, where a man reported an Amazon delivery van was stuck in his back yard.
•accident with a deer on Galilee Church Rd., Jefferson.
•accident with a deer on Athens Hwy. South, Jefferson.
•accident with a deer on Jefferson Rd. at Apple Valley Rd., Jefferson.
•welfare check on a male at an Adams Rd., Jefferson, residence.
•dispute at a Hardin Terrace Cir., Jefferson, residence, where a man reported a female resident would not give him back his disability card.
GILLSVILLE
Incident reported to the JCSO in Gillsville was:
•dispute between two brothers and warrant service at a Silverwood Dr., Gillsville, residence.
MAYSVILLE
Incidents reported to the JCSO in Maysville were:
•juvenile issue at an Old Miller Rd., Maysville, residence.
•assist Georgia State Patrol trooper with a traffic accidence on Maysville Rd., Maysville.
•assist motorists on Chandler Cemetery Rd., Maysville, where a tree was down across the roadway.
•death investigation (non-murder) at a Silver Dollar Rd., Maysville, residence, where a woman found her uncle deceased.
•assist medical unit with a highly intoxicated male at a Deer Run, Maysville, residence.
•TPO service at a Boone Rd., Maysville, residence.
•suspicious activity at a Diamond Hill Church Rd., Maysville, residence, where a woman reported receiving a call from a man that had her information and said he was from the Federal Reserve and she had warrants for money laundering.
•damage to property on Silver Dollar Rd., Maysville, where a man reported he had accidentally backed into the car behind him.
•TPO service at a Boone Rd., Maysville, residence.
NICHOLSON
Incidents reported to the JCSO in Nicholson were:
•assist Georgia State Patrol trooper with an automobile accident on Cabin Creek Rd. at Waterworks Rd., Nicholson.
•dispute between a woman and her husband/boyfriend at a Memorial Dr., Nicholson, residence.
•dispute between a juvenile and her mother at an Ivy Creek Rd., Nicholson, residence.
•possible overdose at an Antioch Church Rd., Nicholson, residence.
•dispute between a woman and her husband at a Thunderwood Ct., Nicholson, residence.
•suspicious activity at Dollar General, Hwy. 441, Nicholson, where a suspicious female was reported in the store for approximately two hours.
•dispute at a New Kings Bridge Rd., Nicholson, residence.
•assist Georgia State Patrol trooper on Hwy. 441 at Berea Rd., Nicholson, where a two-vehicle accident was reported.
•suspicious activity at Dollar General, Hwy. 441 North, Nicholson, where two people were sitting in a truck in front of the closed store at 11 p.m.
•simple assault – FVA at a Cedar Dr., Nicholson, residence, where a dispute between a woman and her boyfriend was reported.
•damage to a vehicle on Brockton Rd., Nicholson, where a woman had run into a ditch at the side of a driveway.
•dispute between a woman and her boyfriend who had hit her in the face at a Wilson Cemetery Rd., Nicholson, residence.
•theft by deception at a Cabin Creek Cir., Nicholson, residence, where a man reported he wasn’t able to get a car back from his ex-girlfriend that he had loaned to her last year.
•theft by taking at a Wages Bride Rd., Nicholson, residence, where a woman reported the license plate on a lawn trailer parked on their property had been taken.
NORTH JACKSON
Incidents reported to the JCSO in North Jackson were:
•criminal damage to property on Lanier Ln. Pendergrass, where a woman reported a house bring remodeled had been ransacked.
•criminal damage to property at a Cedar Hollow Dr., Talmo, residence, where a woman reported the back window, driver’s side front and rear windows were broken out and an indention was made in the front windshield.
•information on Glen Abbey Ln., Pendergrass, where a man reported he had lost his Georgia weapons carry permit card.
SOUTH JACKSON
Incidents reported to the JCSO in South Jackson were:
•accident with a deer on Hwy. 129 at Hwy. 330, Athens.
•information on Oglethorpe Ave., Athens, where an incident with a Jackson County School System bus was reported.
•criminal trespass on Jefferson Rd., Athens, where a woman reported finding the gate to the property standing open.
•assist motorist with a disabled vehicle on Hwy. 441 at Hwy. 334, Athens.
•accident with a deer on Cedar Grove Church Rd. at Maddox Farm Rd., Winder.
•civil matter at a Commerce Rd., Athens, residence.
•duty upon striking a fixed object on Jefferson Rd., Athens, where two women reported their mailboxes had been hit.
•noise complaint on Fuller Rd., Athens, where a woman reported hearing someone shooting near her residence.
•assist motorist with a disabled vehicle on Savage Rd., Bogart.
•suspicious activity at a Hale Ln., Athens, residence, where a woman reported she woke up to find her husband had left the residence without telling her.
WEST JACKSON
Incidents reported to the JCSO in Braselton and Hoschton were:
•aggravated battery on Traditions Way where a man said a coworker kicked him in the face, causing him to lose two teeth. Dried blood was reportedly visible on the man’s white T-shirt, while his face and both eyes were swollen. The two were reportedly arguing over how to load materials on a truck. Two witnesses then took the man home after the alleged altercation but did not call 9-1-1. The man refused medical attention when meeting with a deputy but said he would have someone take him to the hospital. He will reportedly press charges.
•suspicious activity on Hwy. 124 where a vehicle reportedly entered the drive through lane of a fast-food restaurant after hours.
•entering automobile on Hwy. 53 at Hoschton Park where two women said someone broke the windows of their vehicles and stole their purses. Both purses contained bank and credit cards, according to the women.
•dispute and animal complaint on Creekview Dr. where a man reportedly threatened a woman after a dog at her residence allegedly bit and wounded his dog while on a walk. The man also threatened to put the dog “in the ground,” according to the report. The man denied threatening the woman but did confirm saying he would have the dog put down.
•simple battery on Rouse Rd. where a woman said her brother cussed at her and pushed her down when she came by their mother’s residence to pick up some items. The woman said her brother suffers from mental health problems.
•financial transaction card theft on Etsel Ln. where a man said someone transferred $20,000 from his and his wife’s savings account to their cruise line credit card.
•noise complaint on Stoneview Dr. where loud music was reported in the area.
•animal compliant on Miners Way where a woman said she was bitten in the face by a dog and bled heavily. The woman was transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville. The dog’s owner said the animal bit the woman in the face unprovoked.
•information on Hwy. 53 where the complainant said a man has been harassing his family members. He said this has been an ongoing issue for years. The complainant said he believes the man suffers from a mental condition.
•suspicious activity on Hickory Bluff where a man said he saw a male take a package from his neighbor’s house.
•noise complaint on Smith Circle where gunfire was reported in the area. Those firing the shots reportedly said they were “bored” and shooting into the ground. The responding deputy warmed them to shoot more safely, according to the incident report.
•fraud on Leyland Way where a woman said she purchased $2,500-$3,000 in gift cards before learning she was being scammed by someone claiming to be with Amazon. The woman said this person told her someone using her name stole multiple cards and that she needed to purchase gift cards to resolve it.
•simple battery on Blind Brook Circle where punches were reportedly thrown between a father and his son, but no arrest were made due to conflicting stories. The father reportedly called his son a f - - - - - and the two began fighting.
•suspicious activity on Sunrise Dr. where a man said hunters on neighboring property shot three rounds that landed on his property. The owner of the neighboring property said no one had permission to hunt on his land that day.
•animal complaint on Hwy. 124 where a woman said that pigs were in her yard.
•dispute on Hwy. 53 where a woman said a man was irate and yelling at her following an automobile accident. The woman, who said she was frightened by the man’s behavior, denied hitting the vehicle.
•dispute on Wilbur Dr. where a woman said her husband took her firearms and sold them. The woman also said her husband was drinking and driving en route to Winder or Buford.
•hit-and-run on I-85 where a driver reportedly fled the scene of an accident just prior to a deputy’s arrival. The complainant said the accident occurred when the driver merged into his lane and struck his vehicle. The impact damaged the complainant’s vehicle’s driver-side door and quarter panel.
•damage to property, temporary protective order (TPO) service and violation of a court order on Wilbur Dr. where a woman said her husband cut the alarm system power line at their home prior to having a TPO served against him. She also said she suspected her husband of following her and her friend, with whom he believes she is having an affair.
•suicide threats on Ridge Way where a woman said her mother had taken several pills. The woman’s mother, however, said she had taken the pills to help her sleep and did not intend to harm herself. Medical unit workers said she was not in danger from taking the pills.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.