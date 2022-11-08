A Commerce man was recently arrested after shooting another man.
Dandra Everette Thomas, 46, of Commerce, faces charges of aggravated assault. He was still booked in the Jackson County Jail as of Sunday, Nov. 6.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account.
A Commerce man was recently arrested after shooting another man.
Dandra Everette Thomas, 46, of Commerce, faces charges of aggravated assault. He was still booked in the Jackson County Jail as of Sunday, Nov. 6.
Officers with the Commerce Police Department were called for a report of someone being shot on Oct. 29 at Bellview Homes Apartments. They found the suspect next to a vehicle with the glass blown out in the basketball court/parking lot area.
The man told officers he had shot the man because he attacked him.
Officers recovered the firearm, a semi-automatic pistol. They also found three spent casings and a live round.
Other recent incidents reported to the CPD included:
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.