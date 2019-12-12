Commerce Police Department officers recently arrested a man seen beating on a pole with a medal rod and threatening to attack a man.
Richard Stewart Taylor, 38, 91 Hillcrest St., Commerce reportedly became upset when his wife told him she wanted to have an affair. Taylor started yelling at the wife before going outside to beat on the pole with a rod.
Taylor was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct.
OTHER ARRESTS
Other arrests made recently by the Commerce PD were:
•Yixin Ou, 33, 2967 Smith Ridge Trace, Peachtree City – driving with a suspended license.
•Madison Victoria Martinez, 26, 782 Peachtree St., Atlanta – driving with a suspended license.
•Jimmy John Chancey, 42, 4363 Holly Springs Rd., Pendergrass – driving under the influence of alcohol.
•Robert Adam Jones, 36, 132 Sunset Ter., Athens – warrant service.
•Javion Laviotrice Maddox, 21, 152 Glenn Cir., Winder – probation violation.
•Porfirio Aguirre Espina, 49, 935 Homer Rd., Commerce – driving with a suspended license.
•Tonya Renee Wilson, 42, 500 Kathwood Dr., Athens – warrant service and possession of methamphetamine.
•Christopher Scott Ellis, 42, 554 Diamond Hill, Colbert – driving with a suspended license.
•Kayla Manshum-Sherman, 25, 139 Windy Hill Rd., Commerce – driving with a suspended license.
•Charles Edward Stone, 40, 311 Wyatt Rd., Monticello – driving with a suspended license.
•John Woodall, 52, 144 Ashwood Way, Winder – driving without a license.
•Duane David Blanchard, 58, 91 Hillcrest St., Commerce – warrant service.
•Jennifer Ann Malaxch, 36, 133A Sleepy Hollow Rd., Dahlonega – driving with a suspended license.
•Derek Maurice Williams, 32, 116 Zebulon Dr., Athens – driving with a suspended license.
•Sergio Lopez-Torres, 31, 3107 Glen Wallace Dr., Cumming – driving without a license.
•Wallace Wright Garbutt, 53, 118 Hardwood Ct., Maysville – warrant service.
INCIDENTS
Incidents recently reported to the Commerce PD were:
•a man reported $5,000 worth of hunting equipment stolen from his vehicle on Lewis Cir. A pair of binoculars and a shotgun valued at over $2,000 each were stolen along with a cheaper pair of binoculars and a box of bullets.
•a woman on Madison St. reported her tablet stolen.
