A Commerce man faces multiple charges of child molestation as well as numerous other charges after a March 19 arrest.
Randy Gilburt Burton Jr., 36, 14 Baugh St., was arrested by Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputies on two counts of aggravated child molestation, two counts of aggravated sodomy and two counts of child molestation, along with charges of aggravated sexual battery, battery, sexual battery, cruelty to children, incest, felony sodomy and false imprisonment.
MAYSVILLE MAN BOOKED ON CHILD MOLESTATION CHARGES
Jason Henry Sors, 42, 480 Pleasant Acres Dr., Maysville, was arrested on March 14 by JSCO officers on two counts of child molestation as well as aggravated sodomy, cruelty to children and false imprisonment.
According to the JCSO, one victim was involved in this case.
The arrest occurred after the victim’s mother alerted law enforcement officials. After an exam and forensic interviews by authorities, Sors was arrested on the scene.
Others recently arrested in Jackson County were:
JCSO
•Josh Daniel Reaves, 46, 768 G.W. Wilson Rd., Nicholson — five counts of simple assault.
•Christen Izaha Chen, 24, 715 Win Hallow Trace, Norcross — driving without a license.
•Jacqueline Ruth Eaton, 42, 497 Kilcrease Rd., Auburn — driving with a suspended license; giving a false name, address or birth date to a law enforcement officer; identity theft/fraud when using or possessing information concerning a person; and speeding.
•John Brian Gower, 36, 291 Jims Lane, Nicholson — contempt of state court, criminal trespass.
•Shanda Lateesa Lewis, 48, 2139 Thirteenth Ave., Meridian, Miss. — driving with a suspended license, turning movement violation.
•Joseph Lamar Sanders, 48, 1420 Chesthut Hill Rd., Athens — forgery, held for another agency.
•William Shane Johnson, 44, 3744 Old Plainview Rd., Flowery Branch — probation violation.
•Franklin Jason Lee, 39, 2279 Sandy Creek Rd., Commerce — terroristic threats and acts.
•Norma Marlayna Cassady, 40, 712 Wolf Fork Church Rd., Rabun Gap — probation violation.
•Cody Marcus Myers Jr., 33, 1736 Athens Hwy., Jefferson — loitering or prowling; possession of methamphetamine; and obstruction of law enforcement officers.
•Travis Grant Turpin, 26, 1429 Hudgins Street, Gainesville — identity theft/fraud and two counts of forgery.
•Joshua Scott Jones, 31, 4935 Comet Street, Cumming — fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer; theft; and held for another agency.
•Jesus Eduardo Perez-Lopez, 18, 1870 Winder Hwy., Jefferson — driving without a license and expired registration.
•Julia Marie Black, 32, 783 McDonald Circle, Commerce — probation violation.
•Jeffery Keith Blount, 25, 326 Hawthorne Ave., Athens — probation violation.
•Dakota Grace Rhea, 21, 236 Briarwood Ct., Hoschton — simple battery and following too closely.
•Jennifer Ann Triplett, 34, 30 Sandalwood Cir., Lawrenceville — held for another agency.
•Andrew Davis Wilkerson, 29, 164 Laura Lane, Commerce — aggravated assault; cruelty to children; obstructing or hindering persons making an emergency telephone call; and simple assault.
•Eduardo Rios-Perez, 19, 3766 Robinson Dr., Oakwood — no proof of insurance; operation of an unregistered vehicle; removing or affixing license plate with intent to conceal; tire violation; and obstruction of law enforcement officers.
•David Eugene Robinson, 51, 854 A.C. Smith Rd., Commerce — probation violation.
•Aaron Saez, 32, 130 Lavista Place, Athens — sentenced to serve.
•John Robert Cross, 41, 2136 Hwy. 124, Jefferson — no proof of insurance; operation of a vehicle without a current license plate; removing or affixing license plate with intent to conceal; and turning-movement violation.
•Yuriel Enrique Ramirez, 25, 4378 Shag Bark Trail, Gainesville — driving with a suspended license; failure to maintain lane; and held for another agency.
•Jason Len Alexander, 41, 261 Jeremy Dr., Colbert — held for another agency.
•Tony Randall Croy, Jr., 37, 115 Shady Lane Circle, Canton — probation violation.
•Charles Layden Fletcher, 43, 1050 Cedar Grove Drive, Buckhead — aggravated assault and battery.
•Nicole Danielle Broome, 37, 124 Johnson Dr., Athens — failure to appear.
•Christopher Prince Cooper, 59, 207 Mitchell St., Toccoa — probation violation.
•Michael Allen Donaldson, 34, 453 Lakeview Circle, Danielsville — probation violation and held for another agency.
•Joseph Dale McCallister, 44, 13 Bow Tie Dr., Cleveland — obstruction of law enforcement officers; interfering with government property; fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer; and held for another agency.
•Pedro Salgado Navarro Jr., 19, 1944 Oak Grove Rd. Lot 14, Athens — possession of cocaine; underage furnishing; purchasing and possession of alcohol; and held for another agency.
•Gabrial Osorio-Reyes, 29, 282 Garnett Bridge Rd., Athens — aggravated assault; simple battery; and held for another agency.
•Marquell James Pendleton, 37, 1486 Joe Bolton Rd., Commerce — simple battery.
•Alisha Christine Buice, 30, 549 Highland Way, Maysville — obstruction of law enforcement officers.
•Calvin Jamain Cunningham, 43, 400 Alberta Dr., Colbert — driving with a suspended license; hit-and-run; leaving the scene of an accident; and improper turn.
•Joshua Wade Franklin, 29, 6268 Edwards St., Doraville — held for court.
•Tommy Cohen Haggard, 60, 91 New St., Commerce — held for another agency.
•Patricia Michelle Hammond, 45, 101 Whispering Pines Ct., Taylors, S.C. — driving under the influence of alcohol and driving on roadways laned for traffic.
•Sean Paul Kelley, 30, 102 Alexander St., Winder — driving under the influence of alcohol.
•Silverio Perez Lopez, 40, 253 South Hopper St., Montgomery, Ala. — driving under the influence of alcohol; driving without a license; and driving on roadways laned for traffic.
•Camilo Ortiz-Hincapie, 23, 5663 Singleton Rd., Norcross — driving without a license.
•Devon Jamal Steele, 21, 2844 Five Springs Rd., Dalton — driving with a suspended license; driving under the influence of alcohol; failure to dim headlights; and failure to maintain lane.
COMMERCE PD
•Michael Wayne Galloway, 45, 298 Willow St. Commerce — simple assault and four counts of cruelty to children.
•Angel Elizabeth Hunt, 33, 3271 Buffington Farm Rd., Gainesville — possession of methamphetamine; possession and use of drug-related objects; and held for another agency.
•Aaron Martin Cieslukowski, 39, 4121 Reed Cir., Oakwood — driving under the influence of alcohol; laying drag; open container of alcohol in motor vehicle; and open container violation.
•Kendrick Leavelle Burrows, 27, 2117 Ridge Brook Lane, Knoxville, Tenn. — driving with a suspended or revoked license and speeding.
•Carlos Perez, 37, 4921 Monroe Hwy., Statham — public drunkenness.
•Austin Shade Carruth, 22, 1255 South Elm St., Commerce — open container; texting while driving; and violation of conditions on a limited driving permit.
•Jerry Clarence Fouch, 31, 116 Richmond Way, Commerce — speeding and obstruction of law enforcement officers.
•Gilberto Palma-Hernandez, 38, 468 McDonald Cir., Commerce — driving without a license and improper U-turns.
JEFFERSON PD
•James Gregory Brannan, 37, 803 Lake Crest Dr., Jefferson — battery.
•Michael Stanley Few, 31, 638 Banks St. Apt. 1, Gainesville — open container; public drunkenness; and stopping, standing or parking in a prohibited place.
•Amber Dior Nowell, 28, 633 Mimosa Way, Jefferson — battery; cruelty to children; and maintaining a disorderly house.
•Darrell Lamar Thomas, Jr.,30, 633 Mimosa Way, Jefferson — maintaining a disorderly house.
PENDERGRASS PD
•Morena Desire Bueno, 18, 302 Tall Pine Lane, Athens — driving with a suspended license and speeding.
BRASELTON PD
•Joshua Ean Tkacsik, 38, 914 Creste Lane, Decatur — held for another agency.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.