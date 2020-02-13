Commerce Police Department officers recently responded to Arlington Ln. for a physical dispute where a television was damaged.
Julian Forrest Armstrong, 29, allegedly shoved a man into a television and attempted to bite one of the Commerce PD officers. Armstrong also allegedly challenged the officers to fights and threatened to kill them.
Armstrong was reportedly intoxicated at the man's residence. The man said he told Armstrong to either go to bed or leave the residence. Armstrong became angry and started pushing the man into the TV. The TV was damaged slightly during the altercation.
Armstrong tried to keep officers from handcuffing him and he dragged his feet on the ground to keep from going into the police vehicle. Armstrong is charged with simple battery and obstruction of law enforcement officers.
OTHER ARRESTS
Other arrests recently made by the Commerce PD were:
•Jason Allen Burns, 39, 116 Terrace Ridge Dr., Commerce – public drunkeness.
•Michael Shane Mayfield, 47, 4931 Oak St., Flowery Branch – driving under the influence.
•David Ray Graham, 33, 400 Bramble Ct., Woodstock – driving with a suspended license.
•Jason Gerard Jackson, 34, 44 Creekside Dr., Commerce – open container violation and warrants service.
•William Russell Wheelis, 55, 335 Old Harden Orchard Rd., Commerce – warrant service.
•Anthony Frank Bolton, 58, 250 Field Ave., Athens – warrant service.
•Lewis Ray McDonald, 33, 2264 Kelly Bridge Rd., Dawsonville – disorderly conduct.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other incidents recently reported to the Commerce PD were:
•a flag at a gravestone was vandalized with paint on Locust St.
•welfare check on a truck driver on Maysville Rd. who told family members that he was dead. The man was taken to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center.
•welfare check on a child on Andy Ct. The child was OK but the complainant said there was an open Department of Family and Children Services case that barred the child from the residence. The officer contacted DFACS and they denied barring the child from the residence.
•a woman on Andy Ct. said her ex-boyfriend stole a camera and her daughter's cell phone.
•a truck driver on Maysville Rd. said a driver of another vehicle tried to hit his truck and they waved a gun at him as they drove by.
•a woman said she was assaulted by another woman on South Broad St.
•a man said another man followed him on South Broad St. and Ila Rd. and tried to box him into a parking space. The man said the stalker is under investigation through the Banks County Sheriff's Office for sexually assaulting his wife.
•a woman attempted to deposit two counterfeit $100 bills on North Elm St.
•a woman on Old Maysville Rd. complained about her daughter's father squeezing their daughter's shoulder.
•complaints of a stolen bicycle on Park St.
•vehicle accident with a deer on Mt. Olive Rd.
•a cashier at Tractor Supply Company complained about a man buying an item costing $25 with a counterfeit bill.
•around $1,000 was stolen from a cash register at a nail salon on Homer Rd.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.