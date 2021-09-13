A Commerce man faces several charges after he “busted” in the door and entered a residence with a gun.
On Saturday, September 4, around 8:30 p.m. officers responded to a home on Crestwood Cir. where a woman reported that Donavan Bernard Booker, 28, 280 Crestwood Cir., Commerce, had “busted” in her father’s door at his residence and walked in with a gun.
The complainant said Booker hit a man at the residence in the face with the end of the gun then pushed him down, before he ran out of the house and got in his car and left.
Booker was charged with aggravated assault, battery, cruelty to children, home invasion and possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes.
The complainant’s juvenile child was in the home at the time of the incident. The only person injured was the man struck in the face with the gun and he received a possibly broken arm. A medical unit was called to the scene to check on the victim.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other incidents recently reported to the CPD were:
•theft by taking at Ollie’s, Steve Reynolds Industrial Pkwy., Commerce, where a man reported the theft of a 53-foot trailer.
•theft by taking on Woodbine Cir., Commerce, where a man reported $60 had been stolen from his wallet.
•theft of lost/mislaid property at Ingle’s. Hwy. 334, Commerce, where a man reported his cell phone missing after he accidentally left it in a shopping cart.
•financial transaction card fraud at an Overlook Trace, Commerce, residence, where a man reported someone had moved his cell phone and rambled through his wallet while he was at this residence. He said later he discovered several fraudulent charges, totaling $1,356, taken from his bank account.
