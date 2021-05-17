A dispute between neighbors on Spring St. in Commerce leads to a man being charged with aggravated assault.
CPD officers responded to a dispute call between neighbors on Sunday, May 9. Billy Ray Hunt, 62, 38 Cotton St., Commerce, was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault.
The female complainant said her neighbor, Hunt, was shooting his BB gun and the BBs were going through her yard. She said she was talking with Hunt between their yards about the issue and he got irate. The complainant said her boyfriend came out of their house and Hunt got into a verbal argument with him and then pointed a BB gun at her boyfriend.
Cell phone video footage provided by the complainant shows the argument and Hunt can be heard threatening to shoot the complainant’s boyfriend and Hunt can be seen lunging towards the fence while pointing the BB pistol in the complainant’s boyfriend’s direction.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other incidents recently reported to the CPD were:
•theft of lost/mislaid property on Crestwood Cir., Commerce, where a man reported the theft of a $17,000 fashion jewelry delivery.
•damage to property on Interstate 85 North, Commerce, where two vehicles were damaged by debris from a blown tractor-trailer tire.
•possession of a controlled substance (marijuana), possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of marijuana and drugs not in original container at Petro Express, South Elm St., Commerce, where a man was reportedly “nodding off” at the wheel of a vehicle.
•criminal trespass on Highland Estates, Commerce, where a juvenile was reported ringing the doorbell of a residence and running away in what appears to be an ongoing issue.
•theft by taking – motor vehicle and warrant executed at a Harris St., Commerce, residence, where a man reported a trailer stolen.
•damage to property on Westwood Rd., Commerce, where a moving truck damaged a storage unit.
•driving away without paying for gasoline at Fast and Friendly, Ila Rd., Commerce, where a driver left without paying for $35.73 worth of gas.
•suspicious incident on Carson St., Commerce, where a man reported a suspected drug house with individuals possibly cooking methamphetamine.
