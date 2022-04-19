A Commerce man was recently arrested on charges of child molestation and sexual battery.
The Jackson County Sheriff's Office recently arrested Kent Massey, 49, 534 Richard Bridges Rd., Commerce, on charges of child molestation; cruelty to children-first degree; probation violation; sexual battery-felony; and theft by receiving stolen property-felony.
No additional information is available regarding the arrest.
Other recent arrests made across Jackson County included:
JCSO
- John Scott Cato, 57, homeless — two counts of probation violation.
- David Scott Clark Jr., 22, 15 Maddox Hill Rd., Jefferson — misuse of tag with intent to conceal; no insurance; possession of methamphetamine; suspended license; and taillight violation.
- Ricky Dale Hicks, 51, 131 Pataula Shores Cir., Fort Gaines — probation violation.
- Kevin Dale Whitley, 48, 140 Eton Cir., Athens — probation violation.
- Tiffany Rose Bowden, 32, 206 Eugene Harmon Rd., Danielsville — probation violation.
- Sara Ann Statum, 32, 186 Cedar Ridge Dr., Braselton — driving while license is suspended or revoked and possession of methamphetamine.
- Alicia Diane Bailey, 43, 173 Hunter Rd., Jefferson — probation violation.
- Joshua Nicholas Clark, 35, 985 Joy Dr., Hoschton — aggravated battery.
- Traian Kvec, 38, 1613 N. 16th Ct., Hollywood, Fla. — operation of a vehicle without a current plate; reckless driving; and turning movements violation.
- Whitney Dustin Beck, 51, 5298 Pond Fork Church Rd., Pendergrass — simple assault-family violence.
- Anthony Christopher Bland, 23, 189 Sanford Dr., Nicholson — failure to appear; hold for Banks County; and coming off bond for four charges.
- Wesley D. Worley, 35, 79 Harris Ln., Jefferson — two counts of probation violation.
- Christopher Daniel Brady, 30, 207 Nichols Rd., Pendergrass — theft by taking-felony.
- Justice Breanna Dermire, 24, 4917 Thompson Bridge Rd., Gainesville — probation violation.
- Memory Ann Goolsby, 41, 309 Martin Cir., Athens — hold for Habersham County and probation violation.
- Christopher Lewis Hall, 48, 460 Horseshoe Bend, Maysville — possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.
- Kurt Rawle McNish II, 19, 170 Oak Grove Rd., Athens — driving without a valid license; speeding (77/45); and no proof of insurance.
- Jeffrey Lee Walker, 57, 185 Smith St., Forest City, N.C. — trafficking meth and possession of a firearm during commission of a crime.
- Gavin Todd Baum, 53, 120 Tanglewood Rd., Sautee Nacoochee — hold for White County.
- Justin Allen Anderson, 35, 1775 Hwy. 211 NW, Hoschton — child molestation.
- Jonathan Dwayne Arwood, 42, 302 Highland Estate, Commerce — probation violation.
- Charlotte Gabrielle Boyer, 19, 53 Boone Rd., Maysville — criminal trespass-family violence.
- Skyler Hayden Cupples, 22, 6 Sedgefield Dr., Jackson, Tenn. — driving while license is suspended or revoked; escape-felony; fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer; following too closely; hold for Tipton County; interference with government property-felony; and stop/yield sign violation.
- Jeremy David Jordan, 25, 305 Wild Rose Ln., Seneca, S.C. — theft by taking-felony.
- Jonathan Terrell Miranda, 25, 1627 Beaverdam Rd., Winterville — battery against a patient in a personal care home, hospice or long-term care facility.
- Rodney Wayne Ruark, 43, 39 B. West Beaverdam Rd., Winterville — probation violation.
- Larry Dean Timms, 22, 153 Hickory Way, Maysville — two counts of probation violation.
ARCADE PD
- Rafael Dwayne Stevenson, 31, 388 Arch St., Athens — driving while license is suspended or revoked and hold for Hall County.
- Dustin Jay Savage, 34, 394 Windy Hill Ct., Jefferson — giving false name, address or birthdate to a law enforcement officer; probation violation; and violation of the Georgia controlled substances act.
COMMERCE PD
- Joseph McCrary, 23, 100 Heritage Hill, Commerce — probation violation.
- Alejandro Fuente Hernandez, 44, 286 Cypress St., Claxton — speeding (72/55) and driving without a valid license.
- Billy Wayne Middleton, 59, homeless — hold for Hart County; open container; and violation of required position and methods of turning at an intersection.
- Ramiro Toledo Rebollar, 48, 206 Danielsville Rd., Ila — driving without a valid license and following too closely.
- Jerrod Devon Rucker, 28, 165 Rucker Rd., Commerce — driving under the influence (DUI)-refusal; hit and run; no proof of insurance; and open container.
JEFFERSON PD
- Dwayne Rasheed Young, 30, 2508 Sycamore Dr., Clarke County — driving while license is suspended or revoked; seatbelt violation (8-17 years old); and speeding (73/55).
GEORGIA STATE PATROL
- Willie Thomas Page, 34, 490 Hightower Trail, Jefferson — two counts of probation violation.
- Brando Lucena-Vazquez, 26, 2700 Buford Hwy., Apt. 1, Atlanta — driving while license is suspended or revoked; following too closely; and seatbelt violation.
