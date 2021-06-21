A Commerce man faces numerous charges following a traffic stop in Jefferson.
On Sunday, June 13, Trent Renard Bonds, 52, 5222 Crossing Pl., Commerce, was arrested during a traffic stop on Gordon St. and charged with abandonment of certain dangerous drugs, poisons or controlled substances, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked, identity theft fraud when using/possessing identification information concerning a person, open container, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance (THC Oil), possession of a Schedule I or II Controlled Substance with the intent to distribute, possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance with the intent to distribute (Hydrocodone), registration and driver’s license requirements; penalties, stop signs and yield signs violations and tampering with evidence.
During the traffic stop Bonds was observed throwing something from the vehicle. Officers located a prescription pill bottle that contained eight empty plastic baggies, three clear cellophane squares and a small clear baggie containing large shards of a white opaque substance matching the characteristics and properties of crystal methamphetamine.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other incidents recently reported to the JPD were:
•information report at Home Goods, Logistics Center Pkwy., Jefferson, where a tag was reported missing off a tractor-trailer.
•terroristic threats and acts at Wendy’s, Hwy. 129 North, Jefferson, where a dispute between an employee and a customer was reported.
•information report on Old Swimming Pool Rd., Jefferson, where a car had reportedly run off the road and knocked down two road signs.
•welfare check on two juveniles at a Grand Oak Dr., Jefferson, residence.
•information report on Marion Dr., Jefferson, where a woman reported her boyfriend had used her information to get a loan without her authorization.
•animal complaint on Bailey Dr., Jefferson, where a man reported his neighbor was threatening to hill his Huskie.
•information report on Lynn Ave., Jefferson, where a woman reported a tree fell from the neighbor’s backyard across her fence and struck her vehicle.
•information report on Oak Ave., Jefferson, where a verbal argument between a male and female was reported.
•theft by taking at Petro Express, Hwy. 129 North, Jefferson, where two men had reportedly taken items from the store without paying.
•theft by taking on Lynn Ave., Jefferson, where a man reported someone had taken his air compressor, generator and deer feeder.
•driving while driver’s license is suspended, failure to stop at a stop sign, no valid insurance and operating a vehicle with a suspended/cancelled/revoked registration on Pine St., Jefferson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•simple assault and obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers at the Pendergrass Flea Market, Hwy. 129, Pendergrass, where a dispute was reported between two vendors and a couple who were inside soliciting and trying to sell dogs outside the pet store.
•information report at Jackson Oaks, Sumner Way, Jefferson, where a resident reported issues with a nurse.
•lost/mislaid property at the Pendergrass Flea Market, Hwy. 129, Pendergrass, where a woman reported her phone missing.
•possession of a Schedule I, II, III and IV Controlled Substance on Sycamore St., Jefferson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•information report at Bell’s Food Market, Washington St., Jefferson, where a man reported his vehicle had been damaged by a shopping cart that was pushed into his driver’s side door.
•verbal dispute at a Glenfield Dr., Jefferson, residence, between a man and his sister.
•driving while unlicensed and disobeying a traffic control device at Waffle House, Hwy. 129, Jefferson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•information report on Elberta Dr., Jefferson, where a woman reported over the past few weeks someone had entered her residence and changed or traded out her new washer and dryer for a used washer and dryer.
•information report at the Jefferson Rec Department, Old Pendergrass Rd., Jefferson, where a man was attempting to get his personal file.
•financial identity fraud on Sparrow Ct., Jefferson, where a woman reported she had provided her Social Security number and bank account information to hackers.
•information report at Pizza Kitchen, Gordon St., Jefferson, where a man reported a child had opened a card door into the side of his vehicle causing damage.
