A Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputy recently responded to Westwood Rd. for complaints of multiple gunshots.
When the deputy arrived in the area, the gunshots were still happening and the deputy located Jose Osmin Tejada, 46, 244 Westwood Rd., Commerce, in a garage behind his residence. Tejada admitted to firing the weapon and claimed it was OK because he has a permit and he was on his residence.
The deputy reportedly smelled alcohol on Tejada and noticed he struggled to maintain his balance and was slurring his speech. Tejada also refused the deputies commands until being told he would be charged with obstruction of law enforcement officers.
Tejada was arrested and at the Jackson County Jail, staff found a bag containing cocaine on his person. Tejada is charged with possession of cocaine, discharging a firearm while under the influence of drugs and crossing guard lines with drugs or weapons.
HOSCHTON WOMAN SLAPS MAN HOLDING CHILD
JCSO deputies recently arrested a woman accused of slapping a man across the face while he was holding a child.
Nicole Anna Perez, 24, 3384 Hwy. 332, Hoschton allegedly hit the man after he refused to let her take the child.
She planned on leaving the residence with the child, but was denied by the man and another woman due to her mental state. Perez reportedly tried to snatch the child, but the woman grabbed it first before handing it off to the man. Perez then slapped him “a few” times.
Another woman at the residence confirmed that Perez assaulted the man. She was arrested and charged with simple battery.
NICHOLSON MAN ASSAULTS WOMAN
JCSO deputies recently arrested a man for assaulting a woman during a dispute.
Christopher Jackson, no age or address given, admitted to pushing the woman onto a bed, but didn’t say he did anything else and he couldn’t remember what all occurred, or why he and the woman were arguing.
The woman said Jackson hit her in the chest, but she couldn’t remember why they were arguing either. Both were intoxicated.
Another man at the residence called 911 and told dispatch the argument escalated from verbal to physical when Jackson pushed the woman onto the bed. He said he stopped Jackson before he could punch the woman.
Jackson was arrested and charged with battery and simple battery.
TALMO WOMAN ASSAULTS JUVENILE WITH GLASS OBJECT
JCSO deputies recently arrested a woman for assaulting two juveniles and injuring another man during a struggle
According to one juvenile male, Amanda Jo Dyer, 35, 11289 Hwy. 129, Talmo was disciplining another juvenile too harshly. The boy tried to get Dyer to end the disciplining and she allegedly responded by hitting him in the head with a glass object, causing it to break.
Another man at the residence intervened and detained Dyer until deputies arrived. During the struggle. The man received punches, kicks and bites from Dyer.
Dyer is charged with battery and cruelty to children.
OTHER ARRESTS
Other arrests made recently by the JCSO were:
•Virgil Neal Griffin, 34, 65 Hillside Way, Maysville – simple assault. Griffin allegedly made several threats, including death threats to a man. The man complained about the threats and a witness confirmed his account of events.
•Tommy Lee Clark, 33, 563 Jim David Rd., Nicholson – theft by receiving stolen property and possession of a firearm during a crime. Clark allegedly received a scooter stolen from a woman’s yard on Blackthorn Rd.
•James Kevin Sweat, 56, 945 Ednaville Rd., Braselton – simple assault. Sweat allegedly harassed a mail carrier by chasing her down with a four-wheeler, taking pictures of her and confronting her. Sweat reportedly told her he knew what “she had done” and that she would “find out what she did.” Sweat also told her he was a Braselton Police Department officer, but the woman knew he was lying.
•Kimberly Ann Cochran, 58, no address given – theft by taking.
•Brenda Ann Eleanora Davis, 25, 636 Silver Dollar Rd., Maysville – probation violation.
•Jessie Storm Robinson, 28, 164 Twin Oak Tr., Talking Rock – loitering or prowling.
•Bobby Gene Seagraves, 56, 195 Ashmore Dr., Athens – possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and obstruction of law enforcement officers.
•Kelsey Arlene Shulas, 25, no address given – hold for other agency and probation violation.
•Katrina Latrice Taylor, 32, 132 Fair Oaks Dr., Athens – probation violation.
•Desmond Phillip Thomas, 31, 618 Apple Valley Rd., Commerce – probation violation.
•Tiffany Lynn Valladares-Banegas, 42, 3 Westbrook Dr., Greenville – driving without a license.
•Timothy Daniel Warren, 60, 1064 Wages Bridges Rd., Nicholson – probation violation.
•Stephens Lee Brown, 28, 132 Silver Dollar Rd., Maysville – criminal trespass and obstructing or hindering a 911 call.
•Robert Ramone Fletcher, 387, 422 Heritage Hills Dr., Commerce – driving with a suspended license.
•Roberta Ann Hamil, 64, 96 Pleasant Ct., Maysville – hold for other agency.
•Jose Miguel Marroquin-Lopez, 26, 1167 Tallassee Rd., Athens – driving without a license.
•Michelle Lynn Martin, 48, 116 Arthur Ln., Hendersonville, N.C. – possession of a controlled substance.
•Jennifer Celeste Rucker, 41, 209 Rucker Rd., Commerce – probation violation.
•Brandon Douglas Herrin, 26, 2654 Pine Cove Cir., Gainesville – probation violation.
•Rodney Neal Scott, 50, no address given – probation violation. And possession of a controlled substance.
•Calvin Robert-Richard Bryant, 34, 230 Blueberry Hills Ct., Athens – driving with a suspended license.
•Andrew Kenneth McTaggart, 18, 131 Cedar Ridge Dr., Braselton – underage possession of alcohol, possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of THC oil.
•Angela Mae Patrick, 40, 210 Ward Rd., Commerce – probation violation.
•Charleigh Ann Thomas, 23, 4 Richmond Rd., Blair Estates – attempting to elude officers.
•Jeffrey Keith Blount, 25, no address given – failure to appear.
•Juan Carlos Espino, 23, 54 Hawks Ct., Nicholson – probation violation.
•Roddrice Demetric Fedd, 35, 665 Bramlett Way, Powder Springs – hold for other agency and commercial vehicle driver qualification violations.
•Jenna Shah Leeanne Howard, 27, no address given – probation violation.
•Jimmy Dean Ingram, 48, 91 Green Hill Ct., Maysville – hold for other agency.
•Christian Wetherington, 22, 2401 Old State Rd., Pendergrass – disorderly conduct and obstruction.
•Ginger Nicole Edwards, 44, 887 West Freeman St., Maysville – battery.
•Thomas James Edwards, 17, 887 West Freeman St., Maysville – battery.
•Timothy Eugene Edwards, 47, 887 West Freeman St., Maysville – battery.
GSP
Arrests made recently by the Georgia State Patrol were:
•Kathy Collins Willis, 64, 203 Forest Lake Rd., Pendergrass – driving under the influence of drugs.
•Tiffany Lynn Patton, 35, 105 Sandy Lane Ct., Jefferson – DUI-drugs.
•Cody Scott Seidenfaden, 24, 580 East County Line Rd., Danielsville – hold for other agency.
