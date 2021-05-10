A Commerce man told Commerce Police Department officers he had been threatened and he was in fear for his life.
On Wednesday, May 5, officers responded to a report of terroristic threats and acts at Petro Express on South Elm St.
The complainant said an Athens man came into the store and told him “I am going to beat you’re a$$ if I see you out.”
The complainant stated he was in fear for his life due to the way the man came into the store and the tone of voice he used when he made the threat.
The complainant said he had been messaging the Athens man’s ex-girlfriend and he didn’t like it.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other incidents recently reported to the CPD were:
•harassing communications on Crossing Pl., Commerce, where a woman reported an acquaintance she met last year at the city pool had been calling, texting and ringing her doorbell multiple times throughout the day and night.
•battery – Family Violence Act (FVA), simple battery – FVA, simple assault, home invasion, cruelty to children and obstruction of law enforcement officers on Old Colony Pl., Commerce, where a physical domestic dispute between a woman and man was reported and the man fled to the scene and allegedly broke into another female’s residence at Heritage Crossing Apartments in an attempt to hide from officers.
•possession of amphetamine, criminal use of an article with an altered identification mark and possession and use of drug-related objects on Crossing Pl., Commerce, where a man was found slumped forward behind the steering wheel of a vehicle with a firearm between the driver’s seat and center console.
•theft by deception at H&P Auto Brokers, South Elm St., Commerce, where an Athens woman reported she had not received her title for a vehicle she purchased in November 2020.
•forgery at Auto Gallery Chevrolet, South Elm St., Commerce, where the comptroller reported she had received a call from staff at the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office in reference to some recovered mail and she believed some sensitive documents pertaining to the business’s checking account had been compromised.
•driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked, disregard of a traffic control device and warrant executed on Maysville Rd., Commerce, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•simple battery on Mason Manor Pl., Commerce, where two women were involved in a domestic dispute.
