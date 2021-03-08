A Commerce man told Commerce Police Department officers someone had damaged his deceased mother’s residence on East College St.
On Monday, March 1, the complainant advised a window had been broken on the front porch, four window screens were missing and glass bottles had been broken around the residence.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other incidents recently reported to the CPD were:
•driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked on Interstate 85 South, Commerce, where a traffic accident was reported.
•terroristic threats and acts on Baugh St., Commerce, where a man reported he received a text message from an unknown individual stating “you are a bast$%d and am gonna kill you” after he failed to send $1,000 back to the unknown individual who instructed him to cash a check he received in the mail.
•animal complaint on Heritage Hills, Commerce, where a Commerce Police Department officer reported seeing a German Shepherd dog on a leash, with two juveniles and an adult female, behaving aggressively. The officer said the female later appeared to be taunting her with the dog.
•failure to maintain lane and driving without a valid driver’s license on Interstate 85 South, Commerce, where a van was stuck in the median.
•harassment and terroristic threats and acts on Cedar Dr., Commerce, where a man reported two females had been making statements towards him advising that “they would beat his a$$” and do him bodily harm.
•suspicious incident on Victoria St., Commerce, where a female was attempting to “shoot up.”
•driving without a valid driver’s license and too fast for conditions/speeding on Ridgeway St. at Pine Ave., Commerce, where a traffic stop was conducted.
